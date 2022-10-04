Alessia Piperno, the thirty-year-old Roman arrested in the Iranian capital, would be found in the Evin prison in Tehran. According to what Ansa learns, the woman was brought there immediately after her arrest, taken according to her father on her birthday, September 28, and from the same prison she would have phoned Italy to ask for help.

Alessia Piperno, again according to what has been possible to reconstruct, in her journey inside the country she would also have spent a period in Iranian Kurdistan, an area that is constantly monitored due to anti-regime demands. On the whole affair, several authoritative sources reiterate the need to remain silent, to avoid compromising attempts to bring the woman back to Italy. Also because, it is emphasized, there is a desire to politicize the arrest regardless of the circumstances that caused it.

The appeal of the MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino

“We want Alessia Piperno to be released immediately and go home. For this reason, as Pd MEPs we addressed an urgent question to the High Representative Josep Borrell to activate all diplomatic channels for EU citizens arrested in Iran ”, MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino wrote on Twitter.

The story of Alessia

“Please help me.” Alessia Piperno is in tears when from a Tehran prison she finally manages to get in touch with her parents in Rome, after four long days of absolute silence. You are in custody in a country overwhelmed by street clashes, devastated by violence and arrests, where freedom is now a mirage and dissent is severely punished. Her father Alberto was the first to tell the story of her misfortune, who published the account of what happened on Facebook. “This morning comes a call-the words of him in a post later removed-. It was she who, crying, warned us that she was in prison. In Tehran. In Iran. She had been arrested along with her friends of hers while she was preparing to celebrate her birthday. ‘ “We are very worried”.

The Farnesina confirmed that the arrest took place on September 28, precisely the day of Alessia’s birthday, by the Iranian police forces. The parents were received by the ministry which confirmed for them all necessary consular assistance with the commitment to quickly shed light on what happened. It is not excluded at the moment that the Roman girl is among those arrested a few days ago, when news of the arrests of some demonstrators, including some foreigners, arrived from Iran.

Travel blogger for six years, Alessia Piperno had arrived in Iran two and a half months ago, together with a group of tourists, including a Pole, a Frenchman and another Italian. Several times in her post she has espoused the cause of the square, also telling her the fear of being involved in the riots. “This land welcomed me with open arms – she wrote in a post entitled ‘Bella Ciao’ – it’s true, it wasn’t always easy, but after two and a half months she went straight into my heart”. “The wisest decision – she said – would be to leave the country but I can’t get out of here, now more than ever. And I do not do it to tempt fate but because now I too am part of all this ». She had her friends of hers, with them he had celebrated her thirtieth birthday. It was last Wednesday, September 28, and since then she had lost track of her, putting family and friends on alert.

During her six years of travel around the world, Alessia met many digital nomads like her, who today have made a community by relaunching the news on the Roman ‘colleague’. “From Wednesday he no longer connected to the internet and so we started to worry – the story of Angela and Paolo, also travel influencers – and already a couple of days ago we started to alert the Farnesina and the Italian embassy in Iran”. Closeness to the family was expressed by the leader of FDI, Giorgia Meloni, while the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, assured the foreign ministry’s “maximum commitment” to bring Alessia home.