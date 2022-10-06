Home World Alessia Piperno detained in Iran: contacts between the ministers of Rome and Tehran
Alessia Piperno detained in Iran: contacts between the ministers of Rome and Tehran

Alessia Piperno detained in Iran: contacts between the ministers of Rome and Tehran

A phone call between the Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahianand the Italian one, Luigi Di Maio, yesterday was the first formal step of the work for the liberation of Alessia Piperno, the Italian girl arrested a week ago in Iran. In the past few hours the embassy had had high-level interlocutors to try to find a way out of a situation that is becoming more and more delicate hour after hour.

