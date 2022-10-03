“A bond is created between travelers, something that is difficult to explain in words. Everything happens quickly but it goes in depth ». So it was for Paolo Trapani, his partner Angela and Alessia Piperno, the thirty-year-old Roman arrested in Iran. The three met in the country a few days ago, by chance. All with a backpack and unspoken desires. But while their journey, which they document on social media on the profile Beyond the trip, did not stop, that of Alessia at the moment yes. And her couple of friends admits they don’t sleep knowing she’s in prison. “We are shocked, she is our friend,” confess the two travel bloggers.

“Iran at the moment is a country in total turmoil”, underline the two young people, explaining that an alarm bell was the fact that Piperno no longer connected on their Whatsapp group. «When we met, a good relationship was immediately struck and we felt almost every day with Alessia – they say -. From Wednesday she no longer connected to inter and then we started to worry ». They explain that they immediately informed the Italian embassy in Tehran, specifying to the authorities “the people with whom she was, the shelter where she was staying” Alessia.

The two travel bloggers explain that they were alarmed after reading the news of the arrest of several foreigners in Iran, including Italians, in the context of anti-government demonstrations. “When the news came out we suspected that she was there too – they add -, so we got in touch with the family, who confirmed that they had received the call from Alessia, in which she said she was in prison, but not she gave other information: it is therefore not known where she is and for what reason she was arrested ».

The last post on Alessia’s Instagram profile, the mirror of her many travels, dates back to her birthday, last September 28th. The young woman has published a last photo with a lot of cake, candles and balloons, surrounded by friends to celebrate her thirty years. In the caption the dream of “rebuilding a village in Pakistan”. «Alessia is a longtime traveler. She had been in Pakistan, she had been in Iran for two months and was planning to return to Pakistan ”, confirm Paolo and Alessia. Now “we are safe. We were able to leave the country as soon as there was the first internet blackout, while Alessia – who is in the Tehran area – had decided to wait before leaving ». The hope now “is that Alessia will be freed as soon as possible”.

