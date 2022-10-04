Home World Alessia, the girl with the motorcycle who could no longer ride in Iran
World

Alessia, the girl with the motorcycle who could no longer ride in Iran

by admin
Alessia, the girl with the motorcycle who could no longer ride in Iran

Arrived just a week ago, crossing the salty desert of Dasht-e Lut, Alessia Piperno wrote on Instagram: “Even Iran is beginning to enchant me”. And she had put behind her bitterness for having to sell her enduro bike she bought in Pakistan, the penultimate destination of her global journey, a few weeks before her. “She was forced to continue the journey on foot and by public transport because in Iran women cannot ride a motorcycle”, says Massimo Dapoto, who is also a lover of solo travel like Alessia.

See also  Libya, alarm on the vote. Appeal from Italy: "Mercenaries out"

You may also like

“No cuts to the rich”. Truss backed off...

Putin’s Ukrainian annexation setback: Kiev advances towards Kherson

Taiwan’s new crown epidemic continues to spread, and...

All Russian officials in “liberated” Ukraine. The metamorphosis...

North Korea has launched ballistic missiles towards Japan....

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 4 September

Somalia: the Pentagon kills the leader of Al-Shabaab...

Dead Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who...

Cardinal Zuppi: “Dialogue at all costs to have...

Don’t get too discouraged, GBP bulls! British Prime...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy