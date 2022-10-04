Arrived just a week ago, crossing the salty desert of Dasht-e Lut, Alessia Piperno wrote on Instagram: “Even Iran is beginning to enchant me”. And she had put behind her bitterness for having to sell her enduro bike she bought in Pakistan, the penultimate destination of her global journey, a few weeks before her. “She was forced to continue the journey on foot and by public transport because in Iran women cannot ride a motorcycle”, says Massimo Dapoto, who is also a lover of solo travel like Alessia.