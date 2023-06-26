Alex Hanazaki signs Origens Portinari at CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

The landscaper @alexhanazaki signs the environment Portinari origins at the 36th edition of @casacor_oficial, which takes place until August 6 at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista.

Hanazaki’s goal is to awaken visitors’ attention to how raw materials can be transformed into coatings, in a project that highlights raw materials such as earth, water and fire.

In the entrance hall of Origens Portinari, visitors will pass through a garden that highlights the presence of the earth element, presents the first biome with limestone and clay. The floor is covered with the Lounge collection, inspired by the Perlino Gray stone, highlighting shades of gray with veins and small fragments that result in a unique beauty.

2023 CASACOR SP Praça Portinari – Alex Hanazaki @ Rafael Renzo

In the second moment, a reflecting pool lined with Lounge GR HARD, which extends from the floor to the walls, presents the transformation of the scenery. Decorated with a more tropical vegetation, present in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest, this environment works with the element of water. A waterfall brings sound, presenting an ideal space to relax and reconnect.

Water and earth are matters that meet with fire. It represents transformation, flow, improvement. The third environment is the presentation of Praça Portinari. It symbolizes the city of São Paulo, from avant-garde to technology. A scenic garden made up of sculptural totem poles, forming a large installation with different lines and sizes, presents the view of Avenida Paulista.

2023 CASACOR SP Praça Portinari – Alex Hanazaki @ Rafael Renzo

The sense of spaciousness is in the format itself, with pieces that reach 320 cm. The grandeur of the slabs lies in their functionality and beauty, which adds design and refinement to the environment. After having been earth, water and fire, they are now the sculptural silhouette of the city of São Paulo. City that is body and address.

2023 CASACOR SP Praça Portinari – Alex Hanazaki @ Rafael Renzo

At Praça Portinari, what was rooted gains wings. In the background, a large structure made of cobogós, surrounding the entire space. The coatings were made exclusively for the space, in warm tones, bringing the composition to life in a harmonic way. What was matter is now art. There is a Japanese beauty in the subtlety of melancholy photography. There is a horizon to be admired.

Portinari is present in another 39 environments of the 36th edition of CASACOR SP.

