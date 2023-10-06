Home » “Alex Schwazer deserves disqualification discount”
World

“Alex Schwazer deserves disqualification discount”

by admin
“Alex Schwazer deserves disqualification discount”

by palermolive.it – ​​54 minutes ago

In the October 5th episode of Big Brother, at a certain point the journalist and commentator of the program Cesara Buonamici wanted to speak: “I can say one thing, for me Alex Schwazer deserves the disqualification discount for the behavior he has had up to now. He also collaborated with justice, a reduction of the disqualification…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Big Brother 2023, Cesara Buonamici: “Alex Schwazer deserves the disqualification discount” appeared 54 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Russia-Ukraine war, now Moscow soldiers want to go home. Military runs over and kills his colonel: "1,500 comrades from my battalion are dead"

You may also like

«Burevestnik nuclear missile successfully tested»- Corriere TV

FOCUS ON VIDEOGAMES AT THE TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL...

Kenya’s Opposition Leader Criticizes Decision for Kenya to...

Dube “Ezer ez da” (2023) album review

“Laudate Deum”: Pope Francis lashes the world on...

Cuban Lineman Loses His Life in Tragic Accident

In Syria, a drone attack on a government...

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira celebrates 30 years as an...

Emotional Caravan Held in Santiago de Cuba to...

Iran, “Arita Geravand’s mother was also arrested. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy