FARFETCH and Alexandre Herchcovitch announce partnership for the exclusive sale of the Winter 23 Collection on the marketplace.

Celebrating the return of Herchcovitch as the brand’s creative director, the collection is full of symbols and meanings that have marked its trajectory over these 30 years, combining the use of the skull in bags, jewelry and prints with the highest luxury materials, such as yarn dyed wool, mixture of cashmere and silk, and the use of satins with a hammered appearance, among other noble fibers.

“The proposal is to mix textures and colors with prints and shiny surfaces, like vinyl leather, and in fluorescent colors. Accessories play an important part in composing the look. With more casual fabrics, we combined jewelry in gold plated silver or polished silver, in collaboration with the NART brand. Now, with fine fabrics, we bet on those that are more playful, made up of large balls in rose quartz or tiger’s eye, or even using plastic objects”, said Herchcovith.

Aiming at comfort and better wearability for different bodies, Alexandre Herchcovitch presents luxury as exclusivity, excellent sewing and tailoring methods used in everyday clothes, resulting in a sophisticated twist, which makes the label one of the most important in the country and recognized internationally.