Alexandria, Egypt, a 13-story holiday home building collapses

A 13-storey building that housed tourists has collapsed in Alexandria in Egypt and rescuers are hard at work looking for survivors in the rubble. This was reported by the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram, quoting the governor of Alexandria, Mohammed El-Sherif.

The building is located in the El-Montazah neighborhood. The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Amira Tahio, in a telephone interview with the Al-Hadath channel, reported that 4 wounded were transported to nearby hospitals, specifying that none of the four were inside the building, but that they were passers-by were injured in the collapse. At the moment the death toll inside the building is not clear: Al-Ahram writes that it is a building for holiday homes with no habitual tenants.

A fire broke out in the rubble, which was later extinguished. Muhammad al-Sharif, governor of Alexandria, confirmed the presence of victims under the rubble. Furthermore, on the ground floor of the building there is a supermarket which was frequented at the time of the collapse. The building is located in the Sidi Bishr area, in the eastern part of the city. Several cars were also damaged in the crash.

