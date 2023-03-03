Home World Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the “Tax the Rich” dress worn at the Met Gala: investigation into violation of ethical standards extended
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the "Tax the Rich" dress worn at the Met Gala: investigation into violation of ethical standards extended

WASHINGTON – La Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez he may have violated House ethics rules by accepting “inadmissible gifts” for his attendance at the 2021 Met Gala.

The House Ethics Committee has extended its investigation into Ocasio-Cortez after preliminary indications of violation for the popular social event organized every year by Condé Nast and the powerful fashion queen Anna Wintour. At the 2021 event the Democratic congresswoman caused a sensation in a white dress with the inscription ‘Tax the Rich’. “Although Ocasio-Cortez has now paid the value of the dress worn and for the goods and services she and her partner received for the appointment, the payments were only made when the Congressional Ethics Office said contacted”, reads a note from the Chamber.

Condé Nast provided the congresswoman with a hairdresser for a total of $477.73 and a make-up stylist for another $344.85. The dress the congresswoman wore was rented for an initial price of $2,300 which was then lowered to $990. A figure to which must be added the $5,579.99 for transport by private car, one night at the Carlyle hotel and the rental of a tuxedo for the congresswoman’s partner.

