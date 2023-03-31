Home World Alexei Moskalyo, the father of the girl who made a ‘pacifist’ drawing at school, arrested: “He discredited Russia”
Alexei Moskalyo, the father of the girl who made a ‘pacifist’ drawing at school, arrested: “He discredited Russia”

Alexei Moskalyo, the father of the girl who made a ‘pacifist’ drawing at school, arrested: “He discredited Russia”

He was arrested in Minsk, Belarus, Alexei Moskalyothe man who escaped house arrest after being sentenced to two years in prison on charges of bringing Russia down on social media over 13-year-old daughter’s anti-war drawings. The news was reported by the Guardian, according to which Moskalyo has been separated from his 13-year-old daughter since he was placed under house arrest: the teenager was instead transferred to a state reception centre. Man was it convicted for his criticism of Kremlin policies in social media posts. The police investigated him after his daughter Maria had drawn rockets fired at a Ukrainian family with a message of peace at school in April 2022: the school had immediately contacted the police, thus drawing attention to the posts against the war that the girl’s father had posted on social media, and which he now denies having written, claiming that his account was hacked.

The article Arrested Alexei Moskalyo, the father of the girl who made a ‘pacifist’ drawing at school: “He has discredited Russia” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

