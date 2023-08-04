Alexei Navalny was sentenced to another 19 years in prison

Alexei Navalny, who has long been considered the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been sentenced to another 19 years in prison for having founded and financed activities and organizations that the Russian authorities deem “extremist”. Navalny has been in prison since 2021 on charges that the vast majority of commentators and freedom of expression experts consider specious, exactly like those that were contested in the trial for which he was convicted on Friday, which began in mid-June. Again, he denied any wrongdoing.

Navalny is 47 years old and in addition to his political activity he has also been known for some time as an anti-corruption activist and as an investigative journalist. In January 2021 he was charged and then convicted of violating his probation after returning to Russia following the controversial poisoning attempt, probably organized by the Russian regime itself. In May 2022 he was then sentenced to another 9 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement, charges he and many others considered laughable and politically motivated.

Since June last year he has been held in a maximum security prison about 240 kilometers east of Moscow, where he is subjected to an even harsher prison regime than that which had been imposed on him up to that moment.

The latter trial began on June 19 and was held behind closed doors. The prosecution had asked for a 20-year sentence for rather vague charges, which included charges of “extremism” and promotion of Nazism, as well as an even harsher prison regime, which is usually established for people who commit the most serious crimes. At the moment anyway it is not clear if with the new sentence he will be transferred elsewhere.

Nobody expected that Navalny would get a fair trial, not even Navalny himself, who had foreseen a particularly harsh sentence also in light of the increasingly rigid repression of dissent in the country. In Putin’s Russia, political opponents are systematically convicted on very flimsy charges, in trials that according to the main international human rights organizations are little more than a farce.

“Think why such an enormously exemplary sentence is needed. His goal is intimidate», Navalny had written in a message shared by his collaborators on his Telegram channel on Thursday, before the sentence.

– Read also: What is known about the condition of the Russian journalist Elena Milashina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

