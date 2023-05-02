Home » Alexey Shved beaten in Russia | Sport
Alexey Shved beaten in Russia | Sport

Alexey Shved beaten in Russia | Sport

He has been considered one of the best basketball players in Russia for almost two decades, and he left a deep mark in Europe.

The famous Russian basketball player Alexei Shved (34) was physically attacked on the streets of Moscow! As reported by CSKA, for which Šved plays, the Russian athlete was attacked in front of a restaurant in the capital of Russia, and due to the injuries inflicted on his head by hooligans, he was taken to the hospital where his medical condition will be examined.

Allegedly, Alexei Shved was hit in the head and suffered a brain injury as a result, so his condition will be known only after detailed analyses. It is quite certain that Alexey will have to take a longer break and will miss the next matches of the team from Moscow – which was completely unexpectedly eliminated in the semi-finals of the domestic league by Lokomotiv from Kuban.

The basketball player, who for years was considered one of the best scorers in the Euroleague, immediately reported the incident to the police, and now we are waiting for the reaction of the competent authorities. Depending on the degree of injuries inflicted on Šved by the hooligans who beat him, they could receive a long prison sentence.

Back in 2006, the Swede started his senior career with CSKA, and he also played for Khimki, Dynamo Moscow, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, Khimki again and finally CSKA. He returned to Moscow in 2021, as the biggest star in Russian basketball.

