Alexis de Minor on the victory against Novak Djokovic | Sports

Alexis De Minor used his victory over Novak Djokovic to deal with some of his critics.

Credit: COLIN MURTY / AFP / Profimedia

Alexis de Minor managed to achieve the biggest victory in his career since he defeated in the quarter-finals of the United Cup Novak Djokovic 6:4, 6.4, and after the match he immediately praised his rival.

“It’s very special what I did, it’s special. Novak is an incredible tennis player, he’s done so much for this sport. I’m very happy to have done this in Perth, Australia,” he said.

The first match between these two rivals ended quite badly for De Minor, since last year in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Novak managed to beat him and concede only five games to him.

“Well, I think it couldn’t have been worse than then. When you play against Novak, you have to believe in yourself, fight to the end. I’m very happy about the victory and it means a lot to me. Guys, thank you very much”, rwaited De Minor, and when asked how he managed to beat the best ever, he answered: “All this came because many people did not believe in me. Today I proved that I can! I will never be the best and greatest player, I have to adapt and today I managed to do it,” concluded De Minor.

After that defeat, Serbia found itself in a big problem because Ajla Tomjanović dominated against Natalija Stevanović, and in mixed doubles the Australians have one of the strongest mixed pairs in the world, so Serbia practically had no chance of victory.