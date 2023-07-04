Home » Alfa Romeo, the supercar really arrives
Alfa Romeo, the supercar really arrives

THE DEBUT IS NEAR – Il August 30, 2023, when in doubt, passionate alfisti would do better to keep free. That day, in fact, the historical museum of Arese could christen the debut of the highly anticipated new one supercar in ultra-limited series ofAlfa Romeo. A dream car which, ideally, picks up the baton of the 8C Competizione, produced in 500 coupés and 329 spiders between 2007 and 2010, but which compared to the latest, noble custom-built Alfa – according to the sibylline advances provided in recent months by the managing director of the Milanese house, Jean-Philippe Imparato – should place an even more marked emphasis on the performance and onexclusivity.

THE PAST AS A SOURCE OF INSPIRATION – Learned, that to Volante last Sunday he interviewed on the sidelines of the eleventh edition of the Le Mans Classic (see Who the video interview), so far he hasn’t unbuttoned much with respect to the new one supercar dell’Alfa Romeo. Of which we know it is virtually sold-out already since last February, when the project was still far from getting the green light from Stellantis, and which in the forms will pay homage to the glorious past of the brand. Drawing inspiration, perhaps even in the name, from 33 Roadthe most admired jewel among the many exhibited in the halls of the company museum (photo below).

WITH THE TRIDENT IN THE HEART? – About namehowever, the one at the center of the greatest speculations so far refers to the historic acronym 6C. Which suggests that the new super sports car in a numbered edition of the Alfa Romeo will be powered by a six-cylinder engine. Regardless of what it will be called, however, there would seem to be no doubts that the car will exploit the mechanical basis of the Maserati MC20. Which suggests that the range could also be split into two, with a 100% electric “twin” model of the Folgore version of the Trident racing car alongside the one powered by the petrol engine.

