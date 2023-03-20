Algae alert in Florida. An enormous mass 8,000 kilometers long is arriving towards the coasts of the US state, risking compromising the tourist season. Sargassum — a specific variety of seaweed — has long formed large blooms in the Atlantic Ocean, and scientists have been tracking the massive accumulations since 2011. But this year’s bloom could be the largest ever, stretching over 5,000 miles ( 8,047 kilometers) from the coast of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.