An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death for the brutal mass murder of a house painter suspected of starting fires that killed at least 90 people. In reality, the victim was not only innocent, but had come to the scene to help extinguish them, according to reports from the defense lawyers and the state news agency of the North African country.

The brutal assassination, which took place in 2021 in the Kabylia region of northeastern Algeria, shocked the country after some images were shared on social media. The event occurred immediately after the fires in the mountainous Berber region where even the soldiers who tried to put out the flames lost their lives.

The victim was the artist Djamel Ben Ismail and the trial of his tormentors has reached enormous dimensions involving more than 100 suspects, many of whom have been found guilty of some role in his death.

The execution will most likely never be implemented. Those sentenced to death on Thursday face life imprisonment as Algeria has had a decades-old moratorium on executions. Thirty-eight others were sentenced to between two and 12 years in prison, according to lawyer Hakim Saheb, a member of a collective of volunteer defense lawyers present at the trial in the Algiers suburb of Dra El Beida.

As fires raged in August 2021, characterized by exceptional heat even for the largely desert-occupied country, Ben Ismail tweeted that he would travel to the Kabylia region, 320 km from his home, to “give a hand to our friends” who were fighting the fires.

Upon his arrival in Larbaa Nath Irathen, a village badly affected by the fires, some local residents accused him of being an arsonist, apparently because he was not from the area. Just being a foreigner was reason enough to pin the blame on him.

Ben Ismail, 38, was shot dead outside a police station in the city’s main square. Police said he was dragged out of the station, where he was protected, and attacked. Among the defendants are three women and a man who stabbed the victim’s lifeless body before burning it.

Police said photos posted online helped identify the suspects. Her family, shocked, wondered why whoever was filming didn’t save him.

The process also had political repercussions. Five people were convicted in absentia of both involvement in the murder and membership or support of an illegal Kabyle separatist movement called Mak, as Saheb also claims. The leader of the movement, Ferhat M’henni, a resident of France, was among them. Algerian authorities accused the MAK of ordering the fires.

Defense lawyers said the confessions were extracted under torture and called the trial a political masquerade aimed at stigmatizing the Kabylian people. At the time of the fires, the region was the last bastion of the pro-democracy “hirak” protest movement that helped bring down longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

Hundreds of Algerian citizens were jailed for trying to keep alive the hirak movement, whose marches were banned by Algeria’s army-backed government.