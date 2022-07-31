The Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced that, by the end of the year, English will begin to be taught in the primary schools of the former French colony. The BBC reports. This is an important turning point in a country where the official languages ​​are Arabic and the Amazigh of the Berber minority but the use of French in institutions and business is still prevalent and constitutes a delicate political issue, in light of the complicated relationships. with Paris, from which Algiers gained independence in 1962 after eight years of furious fighting. “French is a spoils of war, but English is an international language,” said Tebboune in an interview, broadcast on state television, in which he responded to the growing demands of academics and university students for more space for English, essential for medical and engineering students. At the moment English in Algeria is only taught in secondary schools, for students aged 14 and over, whereas French is taught from the age of nine. At the beginning of the 1990s the Algerian government had tried to introduce the choice between English and French in primary schools but the initiative had aroused the ire of France. Under pressure from the pro-French lobby, the Algiers executive was forced to step back and the Minister of Education, who had become the standard-bearer of the reform, was sacked.