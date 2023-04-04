The increasingly difficult to pigeonhole Algiers they return to the scene enraged and boasting of what could well be the most ambitious and risky album of their career. In “SHOOK” (Matador, 23), the combo seems to be taking the final step towards a magnetic precipice of sound that we discussed with bassist Ryan Mahan.

“SHOOK” It is an album endowed with a great intensity that remains constant throughout the seventeen songs that compose it. What effect were you trying to achieve on the listener? What kind of record did you want to make?

We wanted to take the listener through a ride, an experience, a journey. We wanted the listener to come with us on a trip. “Shook” is an expression about how upside down our world has been for several years and how it is now. And I’m also referring to the pre-pandemic era, I’m not just talking about the pandemic. We wanted to share that experience with those friends who collaborate on the album, and also with the listener himself.

In my opinion, “SHOOK” ​​is also a hermetic and somewhat chaotic record and, in fact, that is part of its magnetic appeal. How did you manage within the band to handle those sounds and all the chaos that surrounds them?

It’s not chaos. There is an order within the disorder. For us there is an internal logic and we create those tensions between noise and textures from the very essence of the band. This is how we allow both elements to coexist, particularly in a live setting. It’s just improvisation, but in a contemporary way, as opposed to writing on an instrument. Something that, at this point, we have already been doing for many years. We have to find more interesting and relevant ways to use those energies and that is what we do.

“For us there is an internal logic and we create those tensions between noise and textures from the very essence of the band” I would say that this is definitely a disturbing album for a disturbing world. Is it an album specific to the times we are living in? A particularly contemporary record, perhaps.

I think it’s a contemporary record in the sense that we had collaborators who, for the most part, we allowed to write their own lyrics and speak their own truths about the world, as they have been experiencing it in recent years. . I think we all live in the world, and whatever you’ve done is deliberately escapist and is going to reflect, to some degree, the world around you. But there was no intention of making grandiose statements about geopolitics or anything like that. This is a record about things that we’ve dealt with collectively and hopefully that will resonate with people; that is the goal of making music. Life is something very big for anyone.

I have read that this record narrates the rebirth of a band that was about to disappear. When was Algiers and why was the situation so delicate? Where did the inspiration come from to compose these new songs?

We toured a lot, we had very little free time, and we were exhausted. Right then the whole quarantine thing happened and the world went dark. When everything went down, we had a chance to take a break, pull ourselves together, and re-establish our friendship. And, since there was nothing else to do, we finally got back to writing music. Normally we don't usually have a lot of time to write music. Ironically, when you're on tour you don't have time to write music. That rest was just what we needed to continue.

How has the city of Atlanta influenced these new songs?

We were in Atlanta when we wrote these songs. We’re from Atlanta, but we haven’t lived in the city in a long time. Being back there for that longer period of time, during the quarantine, just made us aware that we were home again. There are many things about Atlanta that exist deliberately, and also many other things that exist unconsciously. We love Atlanta. Now he is present and again with us.

Were you clear from the beginning that this would be an album full of collaborations or, on the contrary, was it something that arose more spontaneously throughout the process?

When we recorded our previous album, “There Is No Year” (Matador, 20), we already wanted to have had many other voices. That it wasn’t just Frank’s voice (Author’s Note: refers to Franklin James Fisher). We couldn’t do it for a number of reasons, but it was something we were very insistent on doing this time around… and we were able to do it. There was a certain irony in being able to establish a reflective community at a time when people seemed isolated and atomized. It’s the area where we always move as Algiers, even when we were a band that hadn’t done a single concert yet. Because we lived in different places and we started the band because we were friends, we wanted to support each other and find a way to express ourselves; a way to escape from our daily lives so we don’t feel so separated and disconnected. So, in that sense, it’s a natural consequence of what we’ve always been and what we’ve always wanted to be, in addition to what we’ve always done.

I have the feeling that this record represents an important and firm step forward in your career. I mean, of course, the level of all those collaborations included in the album, but also an ambitious compositional framework and the stylistic variety that “SHOOK” includes. Do you perceive it that way?

That is an interesting observation. Thank you. I think that was my thing. I hope you are right with that observation. We are very proud of the work we have done. We think it's a good collection of solid compositions that work well individually, but most particularly as a sequenced record. We hope that the record will lead to new opportunities to collaborate with other people in the future and, certainly, when it comes to live performances it will. It has provided us with a foundation for a constantly evolving collective of people. When we play the songs live, there will be people who were already on the record and people who weren't on the record but can come and fill some of those spaces. It is something that can be updated and continue to evolve for a long time. That's the idea and it's something that's built into the architecture of the songs.

“When everything went dark due to the quarantine, we had the opportunity to take a break, compose ourselves and restore our friendship” In fact, in your beginnings you used to be considered a post-punk or noise-rock band, but the truth is that this label is already very outdated. “SHOOK” ​​includes, as we said, a wide stylistic variety, although with a special presence of hip hop. Why is this genre so present on this new album?

The questions are really good, I’m impressed. It turns out that, at that time, what we were listening to a lot was precisely hip hop. Hip hop has always been a part of what we’ve done, but on this record it’s more pronounced because when we started demoing these songs, Ryan (Author’s note: he’s referring to Ryan Mahan) and I were looking back and watching old YouTube videos of people like DJ Premier or Kanye making beats in the studio. We became friends over things like that and we were having a great time with it, so it just came out of some part of us: we were making music, experimenting and having a good time. That’s how it was. Anyway, the genre is obsolete. It always has been. People need drum machines to be able to understand things.

I really like Nadah El Shazly’s participation in “Cold World”. How did your collaboration come about?

Ryan knows more about this. I’m not sure how we got to have her on board, but that’s one of my favorite collaborations on the record. I’m sorry, I would ask, but Ryan is in the shower right now.

“There was a certain irony in being able to establish a thoughtful community at a time when people seemed to be isolated” In any case, the most “popular” guest artist could clearly be Zack de la Rocha (of Rage Against The Machine), who appears on the song “Irreversible Damage”. How did you meet him?

How did we meet him? Through our friend Sohail (Author's Note: referring to Sohail Daulatzai), who is a teacher and directed our "Dispossession" video. Sohail and Zack grew up together in Los Angeles, so he introduced us to Zack a few years ago when we played the El Rey Theater with Savages. We were there for Coachella. That's the first time we've met, and I think having him on board on a song was always the idea. Just when the quarantine thing happened, everyone's schedules relaxed and people became more available than they normally would be. We asked him if he wanted to get involved and he told us to send him some leads. We sent him a couple of them and "Irreversible Damage" was the one that fit him. Also, he wrote a verse and it was perfect. It sounded like…you know…it sounded like his verse was there from the very beginning, when the song was written. And, you know… that's why Zack de la Rocha is Zack de la Rocha.

Do you have a favorite collaboration on “SHOOK”?

To be honest, I’d say all of them. But I’m going to say “Green Iris”, where my sister sings in the background. She has a mezzo-soprano voice. It’s amazing and great to have my sister in a song.ç

All your records have been released through the (mythical) Matador label. It’s not so common for a band to publish all their discography on the same label. How is your relationship with the record company?

I would say that it is quite good to continue still in Matador. We are lucky to have been able to put out four albums. It’s funny how fast time goes by, but there are so many bands that fall apart after two albums and you’d like to know why… I mean, for example, Savages. For me, it is one of the main names when it comes to the mythical proportions of the Matador seal. To me they were one of the best bands in the world and they never made another record after the second one. I really wish they were still together. Ayse Hassan, who played bass in Savages, is also on the record. She does backing vocals on the first track, on “Everybody Shatter.” We were lucky, we can still do it and we will continue to do it. We thank Matador for supporting us and believing in us enough to be able to materialize our madness.

I think your tour started on December 15th at the National Sawdust in New York with a concert that had a lot of guests. How was that one? What feelings did you have when you played these new songs live for the first time?

The concept was a bit like a pilot episode about what has eventually become our live show. And, so that you understand what I’m talking about, you better come see the show.