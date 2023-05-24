Alhambra moments. Unhurriedly enjoy great live shows

We are opening the season of cycles and festivals with a very careful selection of artists and concerts. Unique spaces where established figures and emerging talent work together to give us a program that breathes its own personality, focused on sounds that explore the roots and, at the same time, look to the future. Very special live shows in unique places, perfect for living every moment to the fullest. Everything we need to achieve that intimate connection between the musicians and the public.

What are the Alhambra moments? They are those moments in which the artists, through their music, connect intimately and completely with the audience. If we add a special environment and a captivating atmosphere, we have all the necessary ingredients to enjoy those great Alhambra Moments. Situations we experience in places like Alhambra Gardensselected corners of Murcia, Cordoba, Granada, A Coruña y Madrid where, since last April and until the final stretch of the year, live music, gastronomy, tastings and workshops join forces so that we forget the frenetic pace of everyday life for a few hours. The passionate intensity of Travis Birds, the eclecticism of The Cubero Brothersthe warm rhythms of Panamera Collective or the vitalist folk of river clubare just a small sample of its extensive and attractive programming.

Enjoy experiences like Moments Alhambra Sound District, held in the city of Granada between April and May, emotionally returns us to our origins, to the warmth of our city. There, the transgressive flamenco of Child of Elchethe fresh cante of Kiki Morentethe natural pop of Joel Lopez or the reinterpretation of the mythical "Échate un cantecito", by Kiko Veneno & Real Faunaare capable of raising our most hidden emotions to the surface.

We feel an irresistible attraction to gourmet festivals that pay attention to details, avoid crowds and, in addition to a careful selection of artists who share our love for mastery, offer us unique locations that make us feel immensely comfortable and in touch with music. The Botanical Nights, a celebration of musical variety in a green refuge located in the heart of Madrid, in addition to being an unmissable summer event in the capital, it has become one of our most beloved festivals. In its present edition, which will take place on June 9 to July 30presents us with a poster as ambitious as it is varied. Bob Dylanmusician, singer-songwriter, poet and living legend of music, will share a line up with other figures such as Ruben Bladesthe poet of salsa, the incombustible Andres Calamaro o Chris Isaak, the melancholic dandy of rock and roll. His art will rub shoulders with the seductive electronics of Moderatethe Balkan debauchery of Goran Bregovicel cabaret folklórico de Rodrigo Cuevas or the Latin jazz of Michel Camillo y Tomatito.

And, from Madrid, to Catalonia. Between June 26 and July 27the emblematic gardens of the Pedralbes Palace will host The Nights of Barcelona, a festival that delves, even more if possible, into that quality and diversity that seduces us so much. The mixture of traditional and current sounds of Natalia Lafourcadethe virtuosity of the violinist Now Malikianthe fusion of hip hop and pop from Delafé and the Blue Flowersthe miscegenation of Pouringthe updated flamenco of the crumbsthe modern jazz of the diva Melody Gardot or the vocal mastery of The Manhattan Transferare some examples of the wonderful heterogeneity that awaits us in this incredible enclave.

Of the July 28 to August 10those attending the Sitges Terramar Gardens Festival will have the privilege of seeing live Kraftwerk. The Germans, pioneers and an absolute reference in electronic music, will coincide, among others, with the elegant French singer-songwriter Zazthe singer girl pastorithe resounding and unmistakable voice of Welsh myth Tom Jones or with the overwhelming personality of Sugarthe Italian in love with rhythm’n’blues and the sounds of New Orleans.