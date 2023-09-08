Ali Bongo falls: Paul Kagame and Paul Biya tremble | The librarian

The series of “changes of leaders” by coup d’état continues with a touch of drama in Africa. It looks like Gabon sent a postcard to other countries, saying: “Do you also want a military revolution? » It’s almost becoming a new trend on the continent where “dictators in residence” are shaken like over-stirred cocktails !

Even the most experienced, like Ali Bongo Odimba of Gabon, are not immune. Ali probably thought he could hang on to his presidential chair for a third round, but bam! Rebellion ! The neighboring masters of authoritarianism, Paul Kagame and Paul Biya (or, as they are colloquially called, the “Pauls” of longevity in power), must have felt a chill in their presidential shirts.

Kagame: early retirement for old generals

After 23 years at the top of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has probably understood that being “Dictator of the Year” for three decades is not life insurance. He must feel like a deer in the sights of conspiracy hunters. Just to be preventive, he made the wise decision to send a few generals to retreatperhaps to sip cocktails somewhere in the sun rather than sipping its power.

Thus, Kagame said “goodbye” to hundreds of soldiers, including generals who played war in the sandbox of the 90s. Among them, there is the General James Kabarebe, who had already experienced the spotlight as chief of staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Other retirees include Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, Rwanda’s ambassador to Russia, and Major General Albert Murasira, former defense minister.

It’s a bit as if the old veterans were preparing for an early and peaceful retirement, with a tan in the sun. The almighty Paul will therefore try to avoid becoming the star of a remake of “Coup d’Etat Express”.

#Rwanda: Several senior army officers, including the powerful General James Kabarebe, were retired by decision of Paul Kagame. pic.twitter.com/uFittxnVVb — Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala (@StanysBujakera) August 30, 2023

Biya’s Makeover: new faces, same old strategies

Even the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, who has held his position since… wait, since 1982?! What endurance! That’s longer than the life expectancy of a cell phone! Well, even he fidgets and changes the members of his security detail like he’s doing a makeover for his team.

Cameroonian soldiers, meanwhile, have probably taken a step closer to their own version of the retirement club. Biya decided there was no harm in adding a few names to his list of “BFFs” (Bureau de Forces de Frappe). Three new military heads were therefore welcomed in his private security club. I bet there was even a cake to share to celebrate the occasion.

In the end, Rwanda and Cameroon decided to reorganize their security gang. Retirement seems to be all the rage at the moment, and old-school generals are starting to fade from the scene, making way for new recruits and some well-deserved promotions. So goes the spectacle of “serious changes in security forces” in Africa, with its share of suspense, drama and perhaps even a little comedy.

Between Kagame saying goodbye to his old soldiers and Biya hiring new ones, Africa looks like a big audition for the role of “security chief”. Maybe they should consider practical warning tests like “Save the President in Case of Fake Coup.” And all this is happening under the watchful eyes of the world, which wonders if these dictators will finally get their own “democracy in action” spin-off.

