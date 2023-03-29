Home World Alibaba is split into six, a move forced by Beijing that pleases the stock exchanges
Alibaba is split into six, a move forced by Beijing that pleases the stock exchanges

Alibaba is split into six, a move forced by Beijing that pleases the stock exchanges

Alibaba Group gained on Wall Street, rising 11%, after the announcement of the unpacking into six units decided to comply with the new Chinese legislation. The market rewarded a courageous decision due to the particularly complex juncture in which the decision takes place, with the global dominance of failed banks and the tightening on mortgages. The move by Alibaba Group will allow the identified units to go public by raising funds from the market.

An obligatory step

For at least three years, the Chinese government has been pushing towards the separation of e-commerce activities from financial or digital ones in high-tech companies. Gigantic groups that jeopardized the central authority are now also downsizing to react more quickly to market changes and increase their value. We must also consider the need to find fresh sources of financing from the market. this reason

Alibaba Group Holding then said in a document that it will split into Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Business Group, Local Services Group, Global Digital Business Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The company specified that each group will be able to raise external capital and possibly carry out its own initial public offering, with the exception of Taobao Tmall Business Group, which will remain wholly owned by Alibaba Group. In practice Tmall Business Group, the e-commerce platform will continue to operate on the track of the origins while the rest will be located elsewhere.

Finance prohibited

At the same time, Alibaba Group separated its future from that of Ant Financial in Hong Kong or Shanghai after founder Jack Ma relinquished control in January, significantly reducing his stake in the company.

See also  Ukraine-Russia. Putin goes on television: "Pogroms against us". fly


It is no coincidence that the tycoon has reappeared in China after months of sightings around the world. He met teachers and students at the Yungu School he founded in Hangzhou. Jack met with students and faculty, and seemed outwardly calm and relaxed.

