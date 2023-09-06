Alice Cooper, critic of his album Road (2023)

At seventy-five years old, Alice Cooper still fireproof. Many guildmates decided to live off the rents at a much younger age. But Vincent Damon Furnier refuses to settle into that tempting position, and in the last five years he’s been pitching every year. Whether they are studio albums (“Paranomal” in 2017 or “Detroit Stories” in 2021), direct (“A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris”published in 2018, and “Live From The Astroturf”from 2022), EP’s (“Breadcrumbs” 2019) or his parallel adventures with Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup he has together with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, with whom he has published “Rise” (19) y “Live In Rio” (23). And so on until “Road”.

Alice Cooper has decided to celebrate its three quarters of a century with a conceptual album dedicated to its natural habitat: the road. In the singer’s own words, “I wanted the band to be actively involved in all the songs (…). I only see these guys when we’re on tour. So I wanted them to be as close as they are for the shows, but working on new material. When you have a band this good, I really believe in showing their qualities, and this is my way of doing it.”.

Thus, he gathered his three guitarists (returnee Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen) with bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel and set to work on new material. For the production, he trusted an old acquaintance such as Bob Ezrin (Kiss, Lou Reed, Pink Floyd). The objective was to capture the essence of the tours, so the modus operandi was none other than to record live, with all the members of the band playing at the same time. The result is this “Road”, a dozen new songs topped off with a cover of The Who’s “Magic Bus”.

As if it were a concert, “I’m Alice” opens, the self-description of an artist who needs no introduction that served as the first single. Immediately afterwards, they welcome us with the glam of “Welcome To The Show”, to later record their international character in “All Over The World”. Things heat up with the heavy riff on “Dead Don’t Dance”, before sending a bullying fan for a ride on “Go Away”. “White Line Frankenstein” contains the star collaboration of the album: the unmistakable guitar of Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine). Old rock on the keyboards of “Big Boots”, and the rules to survive on the road exposed in “Rules Of The Road”. The farewell begins to take shape in “The Big Goodbye”, but then the encores arrive: “Road Rats Forever”, “Baby Please Don’t Go” (the ballad on the album), “100 More Miles” and “Magic Bus” ( adaptation of the Pete Townshend classic).

Having said that, “Road” He has no intention of hooking the new public, neither in his musical nor lyrical speech. The lyrics, rock star warfare plagued by groupies, waitresses, service stations and various excesses. The music, a review of his extensive discography with stops at the styles that made him great (hard rock, glam), occasional and failed approaches to the metal of the new millennium and, in general, an eighties sound aimed at his lifelong followers . At his age, just the fact of publishing a record is already a reason for praise.

