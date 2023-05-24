Alice Glass covers Aqua for the soundtrack of “Barbie”

There is no doubt that the film “Barbie”, which will bring to the big screen a story starring the mythical doll and her boy Ken, both created by the toy brand Mattel, will become one of the blockbusters of the summer regardless of whether it turns out well or not. But what could not be missing in this film, which will star Margot Robbie y Ryan Goslingis that the mythical eurodance theme that the Danish band Aqua released in 1997 was played and that became one of the most successful and best-selling songs of its time, sneaking into the top of the half-planet charts.

One of the curiosities is that, shortly after it became a global hit, the company Mattel denounced the Danish group for using the doll’s name. Ten years later they used the theme for a campaign and now it will be the main theme of the film. So perhaps it has to do with that that we are not going to hear the original version of the theme in the film directed by Greta Gerwigbut the one that will take its place will be an updated version signed by the Canadian artist Alice Glasswho we’ve known since he was fifty percent of the electronic duo Crystal Castles.

The version is a collaboration between Glass and Adore and will not be officially released on platforms until July 21, at which time the film will be released on the big screen. Another artist who confirms her participation in the film’s soundtrack is Dua Lipa, who will also play mermaid Barbie.