ALIEN – The return to bookstores and cinemas (May 29-31)

From 29 to 31 May, great return to the LIBRARY and CINEMA!

In conjunction with the new distribution of the fantasy-horror classic in cinemas, the great classic by Alan Dean Foster is back in bookstores WRITTEN AT THE SAME TIME with the creation of the screenplay for the movie!

The novel is a pure concentrate of thriller, horror and science fiction, written from the pen of one of the most beloved and prolific SF writers in the worldauthor of the STAR WARS novels among others.

…and, as usual, in the novel it is possible discover something more than the film.

For example, the true biological cycle of the xenomorph, as it was initially conceived, before the conception of the “queen” (invention born in the second film, “Aliens”). And how does the alien reproduce in the absence of a queen, on that huge interplanetary truck that is the Nostromo? The egg, the face-hugger, the embryo, the racebreaker, the adult xenomorph… and then what? But are we really sure that those eggs are… eggs? And what were they doing in the hold of that ship found on a deserted asteroid? And what was the expected appearance of the xenomorph, before HR.Giger’s intervention?

All questions that find an explanation only in the novel by Alan Dean Fosterpublished by Kappalab, to the delight of lovers of one of the most iconic films (only later to become a saga) of the 20th century!

ALIEN

Of Alan Dean Foster

– The Original Novel! –

15×21, 256 pages ISBN 9788885457126

kappalab