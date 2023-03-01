Alina Kabaeva, the former Olympic gymnast referred to as the mother of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s youngest children, uses a 2600 square meter and 20-room apartment in Russia located in Sochi, a penthouse that in 2011 was described as “the largest” in the Russian Federation: an apartment with a swimming pool, cinema, patio and a rooftop helipad, but it is not his permanent residence: he spends most of the year in Valdai, a region known for its rolling hills and lakes, located in the middle between St. Petersburg and Moscow.

In Valdai Alina lives with the Russian dictator in a sumptuous palace – and Putin had an 800 square meter “turret” built for her – using funds from a Cypriot offshore company, Ermira Consultants, which Putin and his entourage draw on. Ermira controls the Real Invest company, owner of the Putinka vodka brand, which insures the proceeds. This is what Roman Badanin recounts in “Proekt” in a major investigation dedicated to the lavish life of Putin. According to Proekt, Kabaeva currently owns real estate worth $120 million. Three more apartments in the Black Sea resort are registered in the name of the gymnast’s grandmother. The huge penthouse is in the Royal Park residential complex, an apartment put up for sale in 2009 for 450 million rubles (the equivalent of 15 million dollars) and which was then purchased two years later for just 90 million (3. $2 million at the time), or one-fifth of the initially reported value. According to Proekt journalists, the operation was managed by Oleg Rudnov, a man very close to Putin. Until 2015, the company was owned by a figurehead, a lawyer from St. Petersburg, Vladislav Kopilov; but in reality the Ermira accounts paid for the purchases for Putin and his relatives. Kabaeva lives on her property surrounded by her sisters and cousins, five women who never leave her and help her in everything; one of the sisters has an apartment nearby. For her and her children, a separate residence was also built in Valdai on the basis of those which, in the Russia of the tsars, were reserved for the female aristocratic elites.

From what is known, Putin and Kabaeva’s first child was born in 2015 in an expensive clinic in Switzerland, the second child probably in the spring of 2019, this time in the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2021, Proekt adds, a boat dock was built near Kabaeva’s residence, from which it is possible to swim across the canal and find yourself in a 28-hectare park, the super-protected territories of the Valdai National Park. The fact that these are protected areas has not prevented the construction, in 2018, right on the specially protected lands, of a secret railway for Putin and his relatives: a project with several branches and secret railway stations that ordinary citizens cannot use but which would spread throughout the country.