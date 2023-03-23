“By joining the last Board of Directors of ALIS, we officially and proudly welcomed Avis Budget Group, one of the leading companies in the world of car rental, thanks to the numerous services offered also in the rental of cars and vans with its Maggiore and AmicoBlu brands, will be of considerable support to our member companies and to all employees. The professional experience of the 24,000 employees of Avis Budget Group and its innovative vision, characterized by concrete environmental, social and governance strategies, contribute to the growth of our Association’s commitment towards an increasingly sustainable mobility of people”.

This is how the President of ALIS- Guido Grimaldi comments on the entry into ALIS of Avis Budget Group which has approximately 24,000 employees and is headquartered in the USA. Owned by Avis Budget Group since April 2015, Maggiore has also been operating in the car rental sector for over 65 years and has always been focused on offering a quality service, constantly investing in Italian Style. Italian leader in van rental, with 130 agencies throughout the country, AmicoBlu is an Avis Budget Italia brand that stands out for the flexibility of its proposals and the vast range of services.

Gianluca Testa- Managing Director, Southern Europe, UK and European Central Operations, Avis Budget Group. “Avis Budget Group is committed to contributing to the creation of a more sustainable transport ecosystem. The partnership with ALIS represents an opportunity to be part of this process also in the field of freight transport and, in particular, logistics of the last mile, through the commercial rental services offered by Maggiore and AmicoBlu”.