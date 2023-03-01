Home World ALIS / Verso LetExpo 2023, Grimaldi: ‘Promoting and enhancing transport and logistics’ – News
ALIS / Verso LetExpo 2023, Grimaldi: 'Promoting and enhancing transport and logistics' – News

ALIS / Verso LetExpo 2023, Grimaldi: ‘Promoting and enhancing transport and logistics’ – News

LetExpo 2023, the reference trade fair event for the logistics, transport and intermodality sector, organized by ALIS in collaboration with VeronaFiere, is now upon us. In the city of the legendary Romeo and Juliet, everything is ready for four intense days of a ‘kermesse’ that aims to take stock of the current situation in transport, logistics and the intermodal sector. Three pillars of our economy, not just ours, in which it is important to invest wisely, by promoting and enhancing them.
After the inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 8 March with the intervention of Guido Grimaldi – President of ALIS, in the presence of Minister Matteo Salvini and the President of the Veneto Region – Luca Zaia, during the four days of the event they will take turns on the stage of Casa ALIS different personalities from the political-institutional world. The President of ALIS- Guido Grimaldi presents the next days in Verona as follows: “The LET EXPO 2023 trade fair event, organized by ALIS in collaboration with VeronaFiere from Wednesday 8 to Saturday 11 March, offers a rich program of meetings with ministers, institutions, associations, companies and training bodies on the most urgent topics on the political and economic agenda of the moment.We thank all those who are believing in our great project and who will contribute to promoting and enhancing transport, logistics and business services, which they represent the pillars of the national, European and world economy”.

