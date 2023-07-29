Alison Goldfrap, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Alison Goldfrapp is making us dance like nobody else. she gets it with “The Love Invention” (BMG, 23), an album in which he feels free to look at the eighties and italodisco, but with a contemporary sound.

The reaction to the album seems to be very good, right? From the strategy of putting the remixes first to when the album was discovered, and these later months.

Yes, it has been a wonderful response, I feel very lucky and happy. It also makes me very happy to release new material, to be able to play it live, to go to festivals… I feel very privileged to be able to do all this with new music. I feel like the start of a new journey.

You have mentioned electronic music from the eighties and italodisco as the main references for this record. Any particular artists – or particular songs – that have been an influence?

I could not tell you. Many things, I can’t name just one. Lots of synthesizer songs, lots of italodisco… but I also wanted to give them a contemporary patina. It was important to me that, despite that retro inspiration, it sounded current; that balance was paramount for me.

Many pop artists both mainstream and underground are using a lot of samples, sounds and, in general, elements of the nineties or first two thousand, and there are interesting articles about this nostalgia and the possible “escapism” to a place a priori without an economic crisis continues, an extreme right with so much power, and so on. You’ve been focusing on the past for a long time, not just this album, but that’s precisely why I think your point of view could be interesting.

Mmm… I just don’t see that it’s something from now. The thing is that I think there’s always been nostalgia, like it’s something inherent… Now there is, of course, but it’s something very natural. Although sometimes it can be a bit boring. But I think it happens all the time, it’s like fashion, music too, things come and go, I don’t know. It is something that happens constantly.

“People have generally done the most interesting things later in life”

You started writing these songs during lockdown. Did you always know that they were going to be for this solo project, or were they songs for Goldfrapp at the time?

No, no, I wanted to make new songs and it was clear to me that my next album was going to be solo. But the truth is that in principle it was going to be an EP, I liked the idea of ​​starting this new stage like this, with something simple, without too much pressure. But when I took it to the label, they were very excited and asked me for a full record. And in the end that made me feel very confident, and very happy with the people I was working with, so I said to myself why not, that it was totally possible. Now I am very happy that I took that path.

I wanted to ask you about the production, because I see that you wanted to have collaborations with Richard X, James Greenwood and Toby Scott.

Yes, it was all very organic, really. I had heard some stuff from James Greenwood, and I asked him if he would be interested in doing some songwriting, and it was already my label who suggested Richard X, who had done a remix for us as Goldfrapp before. I was an open book with them, I wanted to do a “why not”, explore what work we could do together. And with Toby too, it kind of all flowed in a very interesting way.

“NeverStop” is a good theme to open. I don’t know if you chose it because of the speaking part, which, from what I’ve read in other interviews, represents a therapist. Like wanting to represent what you’re going to find on the record.

Yes, the therapist is a bit like when you talk to yourself, that there is you and there is that “other you” with whom you reflect. It was a bit the intention, to talk to your conscience. But it was not intentional to place it the first topic. It’s always interesting, when you make a record, to see how the songs work, how they flow into each other, how to split the A and B sides, which song to put behind another, etc. That, the atmospheres, is what is really behind the order of the songs.

I understand then that for “SLoFlo” you wanted to achieve that sensation of closure, as it is also the song that is most reminiscent of your slower songs, almost ambient at times.

The truth is, no. It was because she was thinking “where else could I put it?”, and it seemed to me that it had to be the last song.

“In Electric Blue” is perhaps my favorite on this record. What can you tell us about the songwriting process?

Well, it was a particularly particular process, because it happened very quickly, and suddenly it stopped, and I resumed it almost a year later. I had the initial idea soon, but I wanted to leave it there, continue with other things, and come back a year later. It’s kind of strange, but sometimes it happens that way, and it’s something quite good, it’s like it’s one of the best ways to work: have the idea, let it mature and thus not get stuck. You come back to it with fresh eyes, fresh ears, and overall freshness.

The result is also very fresh. I like that point of romanticism and euphoria that the song has, and in general it reminds me a bit of Robyn, which from what I see has happened to more than one person as well.

Yeah, and I don’t get it. I’m reading a lot of that connection with Robyn, I guess it’s because of the arpeggiated synths, but they’re all over the record, I don’t know… The reference for me is really eighties music, which used a lot of those kind of synth sounds. . But I don’t understand the comparison people make, it’s like they associate that synth with Robyn, but they’re in a lot of dance songs, and a lot of 80s pop.

Robyn was precisely one of the artists you mentioned when, in a recent interview, you were asked about disco divas, along with Madonna, Kylie or Roisín. All of them are suffering to a greater or lesser extent from ageism, the most recent case is the refusal to play Kylie’s “Padam Padam” on the radio or include her on Spotify lists despite her success. I wanted to ask you about this matter, which in music seems to especially affect women, if you have experienced it yourself or through another partner, etcetera.

Yes, I think there is a lot of ageism, and a lot happens on the radio. Which is crazy, but hey, in the end what’s interesting is that there are women our age making such exciting music, it proves that when you get older, you can be just as creative, extremely creative, you can be strong, have good health, and be doing equally or more exciting creative work. So judging us by our age… It’s also that if you prejudge someone because of her age, if you discriminate against her, in the end what you’re doing is discriminating against yourself. Cause we’re all gonna get old, that’s a fact [risas]. And you shouldn’t be limited by your age, it’s silly, people have usually done the most interesting things later in life.

