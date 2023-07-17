Alison Goldfrapp, critic of her album The Love Invention (2023)

told us Alison Goldfrapp in a recent interview that he started writing the songs for this record while in lockdown, shaped them afterwards, and finally submitted some of them to his label as EPs to start his solo career. “But when I took it to them, they were very excited and asked me for a full record. And in the end that made me feel very confident, and very happy with the people I was working with, so I said to myself why not, that it was totally possible. Now I am very happy to have taken that path”, He said. And of course, we wondered: did her label, or did she herself, seriously have any doubts that Alison wasn’t going to make a huge record on her first solo album? In any case, listening to it all dissipate.

six years after “Silver Eye”Goldfrapp’s last album as a group, this “The Love Invention” it was presented in a somewhat unusual way, with remixes of their songs instead of the songs themselves. so we met “Digging Deeper Now” y “Fever (This Is The Real Thing)” as remixed versions before knowing their “natural” state. And it makes sense, considering that Alison wanted to pay homage to the dance floor here, setting her eyes on electronic music from the eighties and italodisco.

The album does not give rest since it begins with “NeverStop”chaining refined songs like “The Beat Divine”, “Love Invention”, “So Hard So Hot” or those already mentioned “Digging Deeper Now” y “Fever (This Is The Real Thing)”. With the help of Richard X (collaborator of MIA or Annie), James Greenwood (Foxes) and Toby Scott (The Saturdays) in production work, the Englishwoman prepares a tracklist that works almost like a session, and with a markedly suggestive character when which of course also helps his voice. The jewel in the crown comes with “In Electric Blue”, a mix of melancholy and euphoria reminiscent of Robyn’s great anthems. In short, the first solo album by Alison Goldfrapp it is far from being a curiosity to be a work with its own entity, although it pales if we compare it with the great albums of the band.