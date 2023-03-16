Alizz He is finishing off a tour of theaters that he has come to call boycott, like their latest release. After presenting his extraordinary debut at all the festivals in the country, he decides to give more packaging to his live show with a series of concerts in a short distance (Barcelona, ​​Granada, Malaga and Madrid). We take the opportunity to go out to meet him and stop him in the middle of the road. As you will see, this King Midas of pop, when he gets into the van, has a road map more similar to the rest of the mortals.

What can’t you forget when getting into the van to start each trip? Who in the crew carries the biggest bundle?

As a good slave to technology, charged bluetooth headphones and charged mobile phones. And the biggest package is carried by Ferran Gilbert, the guitarist who has a pedalboard that is almost bigger than the van.

“What I listen to the most on a trip is music like floating, probably dreampop”.

And now on a trip. What routine do you follow? What have you been changing in these two years? What are you listening to burn kilometers lately?

I sleep very little in life in general and need to rest a little more. So I usually take advantage of long trips to take a nap. And if not, we’re talking to each other, to the guys in the band, showing each other plugins because there’s quite a bit of nerdiness in that van. What I listen to the most on a trip is music like floating, probably dreampop.

Are you one of the exhaustive ones with sound tests or do you prefer to leave it in the hands of the technicians?

I trust one hundred percent in Alex Carretero, who is the sound technician, and in Bernard Oliver, who is the monitor technician, and in the band in general. We have even done some sound checks without a band because Alex has the tracks from other concerts loaded and we can test without all of us being there if necessary. Everything controlled.

We’ve seen you at festivals and we’ve noticed that you’re looking for more union on stage, more of a band concept, is that right?

I was very clear that the album sounded like a band even if I had done it alone and that the live shows had to sound like a cohesive band. I think we have achieved it after this forty concert that we did last year.

“I was very clear that the album sounded like a band even if I had done it alone and that the live shows had to sound like a cohesive band”

About the repertoire. Do you follow the same set or does it change according to the moment? In any case, what issues can never fall?

I think it’s still a bit early to talk about my repertoire because I only have one album. We have an hour and a quarter of a concert so I still can’t get a few songs out of the set. Even so, if there is a song that I would not release right now, it is “SunriseI think it’s my favorite song on the record.

And before jumping on stage. Any special hobby? Some ritual?

What we usually do is, before going on stage, sing something stupid. They are big stupid things that I don’t say here because it seems ridiculous to me but it helps us to have a few laughs before going on stage which is very good.

After show. Straight to rest or is there always fuss? Who is the last to arrive at the hotel?

I would like to rest a little more after the concerts, but the truth is that we always do something and we last until late. And I have to say that I am usually the one who arrives last at the hotel along with Ferrán Gilbert and Mario Coloma, who is also a warrior.

Any anecdote that can be told about this last tour.

Well, many, but I prefer especially the bands and artists that we have gotten to know a little more thoroughly on this tour and with whom we have become friends. I have special memories of León Benavente, with whom we have met a couple of times and we have finished chatting quite late. Also with the Russian Ladilla.

BOYCOTT TOUR

BARCELONA

RAZZMATAZZ 1

03/03/23

GRANADA

COPERA INDUSTRIAL

17/3/23

MÁLAGA

PARIS ROOM 15

18/03/23

MADRID

THE RIVIERA

23/3/23