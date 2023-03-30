With the largest catalog of classical music in one place, Apple has made a big hit with the new service. Read everything you need to know about him below.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

Apple has finally launched its long-awaited Apple Music Classical service, which is now available to most of the planet, and we bring you everything you need to know about the new app, as well as our impressions.

What is Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical is a service based on Primephonic’s classical music streaming service, which the company acquired in 2021. After two years of development, Apple has finally launched its version of the application, which brings very similar in appearance to the Apple Music app – with a few changes and a focus on a specific genre of music.

Through it, you have at your disposal the largest collection of classical music in one place. Search by composer, work, conductor and more to quickly find the recording you want to hear. Explore composers, periods, instruments and more through dedicated playlists, composer biographies and detailed information about what you’re listening to.

Is Apple Music Classical also available here?

The Apple Music Classical service is available in all regions where Apple Music is, and the exceptions are China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey. Apple says Japan, South Korea and Taiwan will gain access to the service in the coming months.

How to subscribe to Apple Music Classical

The only way to subscribe to Apple Music Classical is to have an active Apple Music subscription – Classical is included with your existing Apple Music subscription at no additional cost.

Therefore, if you’re already subscribed, simply download the Classical app to start listening. If you are not subscribed, you can do so for 5.97 euros for the Individual plan, or 9.29 euros for the Family plan..

They were offered to us two months free in the Apple Music appso maybe you can take advantage of this offer to enjoy Apple’s music catalog for “J” for a while.

On which devices you can listen to Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical is currently only available on the iOS platform, which means you need an iPhone to be able to listen to classical music through the app. There is currently no app for Mac, iPad and Apple TV.

Will Apple Music Classical be available on Android devices?

Yes, Apple says it’s working on Apple Music Classical for Android phones, and that it will launch soon.

What Apple Music Classical offers

Source: Apple

Apple Music Classical offers the largest selection of classical music in the world, with more than 5 million songs and includes:

More than 20,000 composers

More than 115,000 classical music artists

More than 350 musical movements

To make the experience complete, the service offers streaming of Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless music, as well as Spatial Audio supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

Our impressions

For some reason, in the first half hour after activating the two-month free Apple Music subscription, we could not play anything in the Classical application and we were already determined to make this text go in a completely different direction. Fortunately, the application “come together”, and the most beautiful works of classical music were before us.

Those who used Apple Music will feel at home in the new application. The interface is intuitive and easy to use, and the search functioned to a great extent even when we did not know the exact name of the work.

Of course, we didn’t always enter the application to listen to a specific recording, so we found the playlists that Apple had prepared for all users very interesting, and we believe it will be for you too.

All in all, Apple Music Classical is an excellent service for all classical music lovers and those who want to enter those waters. Will it justify the price of an Apple Music subscription if you use another music streaming service? It’s subjective, but if you’ve been offered two months free, it costs you nothing to try it yourself – just don’t forget to cancel it before it expires so it doesn’t automatically deduct money from your card.