To add value to your articles, improve the positioning of your blog in search engines and its visibility on social networks, it is strongly recommended to insert an image. How to insert it? Where to find it? If you want to know everything about images, it’s here!

Putting photos in your articles is essential : this allows to highlight your text, and visually make your reader understand what you are talking about. In the body of an article, a photo can also visually illustrate what you are explaining.

First of all, it is important to have a sufficient image size so that it is displayed correctly! An average size that we could recommend would be 600 x 400 pxbut you can very well upload images of 1200 x 800 px if you have one of this size.

Also consider naming your images with descriptive keywords. The name of the images is indeed counted for the referencing of the articles they serve to illustrate: a good nomenclature could therefore bring you more visitors! The photo that illustrates this tutorial is called for example: ibm_image_computer_drawing.jpeg.

Above all, remember choosing a photo is not insignificant: it must correspond precisely to what I am telling you. For example, if my article is about pollution, I can certainly add a photo of a car, but a photo of traffic jams or clouds of pollution will illustrate my paper even better.

A picture of the right size is good. A royalty-free image is better. Attention : you cannot add any photo to your article, it must be free of rights. On this question, do not hesitate to refer to the section “Where can I find my image?” of this tutorial.

You must insert at least one image in your article, and that is ahead you have to put it on!

The featured image is very important, since it will allow to illustrate your articlenot only next to your text, but also on your homepage. It is also what is displayed when you share a link and on the Mondoblog homepage. Choose it carefully!

The featured images are those that appear with the excerpt of your article on the Mondoblog homepage.

To highlight an image, you have a dedicated tab in your article editing interface. Click on “Define a featured image” then on “Select Files” this will allow you to access all the images on your computer and choose your illustration.

To select a featured image, go to the right column of your text editor.

In my case, I chose a royalty-free photo taken from Iwaria, a royalty-free image bank. So I select it. Once you have chosen your image, you have several information to fill in.

Fill in an alternative text: this field will allow internet browsers (Google, etc.) to “read” your image, and will therefore allow your article to be better referenced;

this field will allow internet browsers (Google, etc.) to “read” your image, and will therefore allow your article to be better referenced; Fill in the credit : this field attributes the image to its author, and is thus used to know where it comes from. Here, the chosen image was found on Iwaria, so I will indicate the name of the photographer (or the person who uploaded it) and the site on which the image comes from. It is better to mention the platform on which the image was found: CC Flickr, Wikimedia Commons, Pixabay, etc. If the photo is mine, I put: “Photo credit: My first name AND my last name” ;

: this field attributes the image to its author, and is thus used to know where it comes from. Here, the chosen image was found on Iwaria, so I will indicate the name of the photographer (or the person who uploaded it) and the site on which the image comes from. It is better to mention the platform on which the image was found: CC Flickr, Wikimedia Commons, Pixabay, etc. If the photo is mine, I put: “Photo credit: My first name AND my last name” ; However, there is no need to add a caption for the featured images, because it will not be visible anywhere.

Once you have filled in all this information, click on ” select “ to highlight the image. And here is the job! Your featured image appears in the bar to the right of your screen.

Pour insert an image in the body of your articleyou need add one bloc (by clicking on the small + at the top left of the image, or by typing “/” in your body text) and select “Picture”.

The “image” block is then displayed. Click on « TV series » : this will allow me to access the photos that are saved on my computer, and to choose one to import on your blog. Clicking on “Media Library”you will have access to all the images that you have already imported previously.

Once you have chosen your image, it appears following your text. You can then add your caption where you add, if you deem it useful, details on the image, as well as the credits of the photo.

You can also choose to move the image so that it fits well in the text, depending on the meaning you want to give it. By clicking on the photo, you have a bar which is displayed and which allows you to place the photo on the left, in the center or on the right. Generally, always prefer to put your photo in the center, this will avoid overwriting your text. You can also change the dimensions of the image by “dragging” on the small blue circles on the sides of the image.

Remember to enter a caption that can possibly describe your image but must imperatively mention the creditso that we can ensure that the image is free of rights and that you therefore have the right to use it.

By clicking on your image, you will notice that the area located on the right of your screen changes, you can add a alt textas for a featured image, and also play on the dimensions of the image.

Well, you know everything! Now, where to find these royalty-free images?

To illustrate your articles in all honor, your image must be free of rights. “Free of rights” means free to use without paying royalties to the author, otherwise you risk infringing copyrights.

So you have three options:

Use images with the author’s agreement if they are not free of rights,

Either use your own images,

Either use royalty-free images retrieved from the Internet, i.e. images whose license authorizes the use

If you use a photo that is not free of rights and you have the author’s agreement, specify it in the photo credit ! Same thing if you made a drawing or took a photo, specify that the image is of you!

To find it, several types of royalty-free image licenses exist. The detail is ici. What you must remember :

You may use any images licensed under the Creative Commons Zero (CC-zero or CC0) license, which are mostly in the public domain,

And all images under Creative Commons licenses which allow commercial permission. If you see an image whose license says “Non Commercial Use” and you are posting ads on your blog, don’t take that image.

The use of DR (“reserved rights”) is to be banned. This mention means that if the beneficiary of an image is subsequently identified, the media “can then compensate him and give him back the paternity of the work”, as Wikipedia explains.

In the picture, it’s clearer:

On Mondoblog, the images must be under one of the four licenses circled in red. The other three prevent commercial use and must not be used! Source: https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licence_Creative_Commons

On Mondoblog, as everywhere, attribution is mandatory, even for images that have fallen into the public domain or are under a CC-zero (CC0) license. You must therefore credit the images you use.

The use of Google Images is to be banned. The search engine offers very few royalty-free images, except for the most famous personalities, and sometimes poorly separates royalty-free images from non-free images.

Here are the tools used by the Mondoblog team:

Flickr : site for sharing photos of professionals and amateurs. Remember to select the “Commercial Use Allowed” option (see screenshot below).

Pixabay : deposit of photos of professionals.

Iwaria : royalty-free photos on Africa, and a site with which we are partners.

CCSearch : search engine for royalty-free content, which allows you to search Flickr and Wikimedia Commons. Remember to select the “Use for commercial purposes” option. If you don’t want to modify the image, deselect the “Modify, adapt or build upon” option.

And here is a list of other useful sites: