All information about the upcoming basketball eternal derby that will be played in Niš.

Red Star and Partizan, the final before the final in the Radivoje Korac Cup. The two biggest Serbian clubs will compete in the semi-finals and only one of them will continue to fight for the cup. Will the red and white have a chance to defend the trophy or will the black and white make it to the final? The answer to that question arrives in the late evening hours.

On Saturday evening, the winner of the derby will play against the better of the duel between FMP and Mega, who will play their match in “Chair” from 5:00 p.m. Not long after that duel, Duško Ivanović and Željko Obradović will be on the field. A match that the fans are waiting for with great impatience.

Who will win this duel? It’s about the advantages of both for MONDO said Marko Simonovićand you tell us your opinion about the outcome of this semi-final duel in the poll below.

WHEN AND WHERE IS IT PLAYED?



The match between Red Star and Partizan will be played in Niš in the “Čair” hall from 9 p.m. It will be the fourth duel between the two teams this season. In the Euroleague, both of them celebrated once, while in the ABA League, Dusko Ivanovic’s team won.

WHERE IS THE TRANSMISSION?

The broadcast of the match is on “Arena Sport”. As usual, the text broadcast of the match will also be on MONDA.

WHO COURT?

Uroš Obrknežević and Željko Obradović

He will referee the derby in Nis Uroš Nikolić, Uroš Obrknežević and Stefan Ćalić. All three arbitrators are from Belgrade.

WHAT ABOUT THE FANS?

There will be fans of both Zvezda and Partizan in Niš. Last year, the supporters of the two clubs were on opposite sides of the hall and there were no major incidents. As for the arrival of fans, the police is in charge of that. The practice is that they gather in one part of the city and then, accompanied by the police, get to the “Chair” hall in order to avoid possible conflicts.