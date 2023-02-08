Wide-angle lenses are a type of lens used in photography to capture images with a large frame and a broad perspective. Their distinguishing feature is their ability to capture a large area of landscape or surroundings, even if the distance between the lens and the subject is relatively short. This makes wide-angle lenses ideal for landscape, architectural, interior and large space photography in general.
Wide-angle lenses have a very short focal length, which can be less than 24mm for full-frame cameras and less than 15mm for APS-C sensor cameras. This short focal length allows the lens to capture a large amount of visual information in the frame, including detail at the edges of the image.
However, this ability to capture a large amount of visual information can also lead to distortions in the image, such as barrel distortion, which can warp the edges of the image and make the sides closest to the lens appear overextended. This is a common effect in inexpensive wide-angle lenses, but many manufacturers of high-quality lenses have developed advanced technologies to minimize these distortions.
Wide-angle lenses are also often equipped with large apertures, which allow more light into the lens and therefore a better chance of taking sharp pictures in low light conditions. Additionally, many wide-angle lenses feature image stabilization, which helps reduce blur caused by camera shake while shooting.
In summary, wide-angle lenses are a versatile and very useful type of lens in photography. Their ability to capture a large area of the landscape and broad perspective make wide angle lenses ideal for many photographic situations, such as landscape, architectural and interior photography.
There are three main categories of wide-angle lenses: ultra-short focal length wide-angle, standard wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle.
- Ultra short focal length wide angles: These lenses have a focal length of between 8 and 14 millimeters and are designed to capture a very wide view. These lenses are often used in situations that require a very wide-angle perspective, such as landscape or architectural photography.
- Standard wide angles: These lenses range in focal length from 16 to 35 millimeters and are designed to provide a more manageable wide angle perspective than ultra short wide angles. These lenses are often used for photography of landscapes, architecture, interior design, and other situations that require a wide-angle but more controllable perspective.
- Ultra Wide Angle: These lenses have a focal length of between 12 and 20 millimeters and are designed to capture a very wide view. These lenses are often used in situations that require an extremely wide-angle perspective, such as aerial landscape photography or the depiction of large spaces.
In general, choosing between the three categories of wide angle lenses will depend on the specific needs of the photographer and the type of photography he intends to capture. For example, if the photographer wants to capture a large area of landscape, he might choose an ultra short wide angle, while if he wants a more controllable perspective he might go for a standard wide angle.
