Wide-angle lenses are a type of lens used in photography to capture images with a large frame and a broad perspective. Their distinguishing feature is their ability to capture a large area of ​​landscape or surroundings, even if the distance between the lens and the subject is relatively short. This makes wide-angle lenses ideal for landscape, architectural, interior and large space photography in general.

Wide-angle lenses have a very short focal length, which can be less than 24mm for full-frame cameras and less than 15mm for APS-C sensor cameras. This short focal length allows the lens to capture a large amount of visual information in the frame, including detail at the edges of the image.

However, this ability to capture a large amount of visual information can also lead to distortions in the image, such as barrel distortion, which can warp the edges of the image and make the sides closest to the lens appear overextended. This is a common effect in inexpensive wide-angle lenses, but many manufacturers of high-quality lenses have developed advanced technologies to minimize these distortions.

Wide-angle lenses are also often equipped with large apertures, which allow more light into the lens and therefore a better chance of taking sharp pictures in low light conditions. Additionally, many wide-angle lenses feature image stabilization, which helps reduce blur caused by camera shake while shooting.

In summary, wide-angle lenses are a versatile and very useful type of lens in photography. Their ability to capture a large area of ​​the landscape and broad perspective make wide angle lenses ideal for many photographic situations, such as landscape, architectural and interior photography.