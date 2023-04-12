Home World All contestants dropped from Purje | Fun
World

All contestants dropped from Purje | Fun

by admin
All contestants dropped from Purje | Fun

Host Jovan Memedović had to explain the rules of the quiz to the viewers and return one contestant to the game

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

Last night’s episode of the popular family quiz The Chase shocked viewers after none of the contestants managed to make it to the final chase!

Competitors Predrag Bogdanović, Bojan Muratović, Đorđe Ponjević, Nikola Janković they were eliminated after a fight with the Seeker, Milan Bukvić, who, one by one, “caught” them on the board.

Since there were no contestants for the final chase, in which knowledge and speed are measured again, Jovan Memedović had to explain the rules of the quiz and return one of the contestants to the finals, namely the one who won the most money in the game. That was it Bojan Muratović who won 135,000 dinars.

Izvor: RTS Screenshot

Muratović failed to win, because he gave only 8 correct answers in 2 minutes, but that’s why he also had to “answer” Jovan Memedović because he didn’t know the correct answer to the question about the movie “The Godfather”:

The question was “which animals does Luka Brasi sleep with”, and the answers were “with fish”, “with wolves” and “with mosquitoes”. Muratović chose option B, “with wolves”.

“Oh, with the fish, that’s a very easy question, if only you remembered the movie, that is, you almost watched it. It’s a mafia message. Now we remembered, but too late,” said Memedović, while Muratović nodded in disbelief. head.

(WORLD)

See also  The sense of happiness is overwhelming!Four-day work preparation is recognized as a global trend: refuse to work overtime--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Gerard Depardieu is accused of sexual assault by...

The Eastern Theater organized a three-day exercise around...

Bags in plaster waiting for US inflation

Musk confesses to the BBC: “Owning Twitter, what...

Wednesday, review of his album Rat Saw God...

Korean media: It is an “open secret” that...

At the Serbian Open, the three who lifted...

Corini in the press room on Friday

Bakers, market stalls and pastry chefs, the new...

Udinese – Head to Roma, but with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy