Host Jovan Memedović had to explain the rules of the quiz to the viewers and return one contestant to the game

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

Last night’s episode of the popular family quiz The Chase shocked viewers after none of the contestants managed to make it to the final chase!

Competitors Predrag Bogdanović, Bojan Muratović, Đorđe Ponjević, Nikola Janković they were eliminated after a fight with the Seeker, Milan Bukvić, who, one by one, “caught” them on the board.

Since there were no contestants for the final chase, in which knowledge and speed are measured again, Jovan Memedović had to explain the rules of the quiz and return one of the contestants to the finals, namely the one who won the most money in the game. That was it Bojan Muratović who won 135,000 dinars.

Izvor: RTS Screenshot

Muratović failed to win, because he gave only 8 correct answers in 2 minutes, but that’s why he also had to “answer” Jovan Memedović because he didn’t know the correct answer to the question about the movie “The Godfather”:

The question was “which animals does Luka Brasi sleep with”, and the answers were “with fish”, “with wolves” and “with mosquitoes”. Muratović chose option B, “with wolves”.

“Oh, with the fish, that’s a very easy question, if only you remembered the movie, that is, you almost watched it. It’s a mafia message. Now we remembered, but too late,” said Memedović, while Muratović nodded in disbelief. head.

(WORLD)