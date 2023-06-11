All doubts about the case of the Turkish ship seized by migrants in Naples

The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, had announced that the Italian special forces had freed a Turkish ship seized by migrants. However, the Naples prosecutor’s office currently excludes the hijacking: three out of fifteen people have been reported for carrying weapons because they had a knife.

The news circulated yesterday evening, through the voice of Defense Minister Guido Crosetto: “The ship’s hijackers have been captured. Everything ended well,” he wrote on Twitter. The reference was to a Turkish ship that was off the coast of Naples and that, again according to what was declared by the minister, in the previous hours it had been “kidnapped by about 15 migrants who were on board the boat”. However, the Naples prosecutor’s office has currently ruled out the crime of hijacking for those arrested.

The first version of the story was this: Fifteen migrants were hidden on board the cargo ship Galata Seaway, which departed Turkey on June 7 with 22 crew members and was bound for France with an expected arrival tomorrow. At one point, after being discovered when the boat was off Ischia, the migrants allegedly attempted to take control of the ship by force: using knives, they would have tried to enter the engine room to hijack it.

After the alarm raised by the commander, the Italian special forces intervened. The San Marco Battalion of the Navy stationed in Brindisi, together with the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza, regained control of the ship: after their arrival, the migrants scattered throughout the ship, but within hours they were captured.

The Prosecutor of Naples rules out the hijacking

After the operation, the ship was moored in Naples and the work of the prosecutors began, in particular of the deputy prosecutor Enrica Parascandolo. The commander of the Turkish ship and the fifteen migrants who were on board were interviewed at the police headquarters, as people informed of the facts. One has emerged quite different version from that reported by the minister.

The captain said he saw two people, armed with two knives – later seized by the judicial police, together with a cutter – walking around near the engine area of ​​the ship, without being able to enter. There hasn’t been no aggression, according to when reconstructed by the investigators: after being seen, the two would have returned to join the others in hiding. The captain at this point raised the alarm to report that there were armed people on board.

“When they discovered us we were afraid they would stop us to repatriate us”, declared some of the migrants stopped, explaining why they hid – between trucks and containers – when the Italian armed forces arrived. The presence of two knives and the cutter it was explained thus: “We needed it to hide under the truck tarps. Not to hurt anyone”.

The alleged crimes, at least for now, are neither attempted kidnapping, nor other violence, nor hijacking. Three people have been reported on the loose for unauthorized carrying of arms.

Who are the migrants found on board the ship

According to reports, the fifteen people (thirteen men, of which two minors, and two women) would be nine Iraqis, four Syrians and one Iranian, while one person is still of unknown origin and is currently hospitalized for hypothermia at the hospital del Mare . Three other migrants were also taken to the hospital: two women, one of whom was pregnant, and another person who had a slight illness.

While the prosecution continues the investigation, migrants who are not in hospital will be placed in the Red Cross reception centre. The two minors, on the other hand, will go to another center instead.