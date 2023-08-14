All fans remain in prison for the murder of AEK fans Sport

Revealed details from Athens, after the murder of an AEK fan.

Source: Profimedia

By the decision of the authorities, all 105 arrested for the murder of AEK fans in Athens will remain behind bars! So far, as many as 105 people have ended up in prison, most of them Dinamo fans from Zagreb, who were detained in a raid the day after the murder. Mihalisa Kacurisa (29). More precisely, 102 Croatian citizens remain behind bars, as well as two Greeks and one Albanian.

The murdered Greek was stabbed in an attack by hooligans in front of the AEK stadium and was buried on Friday, and on Sunday the lawyer of one of the arrested Dinamo fans said that there is a video of the killer.

According to the Greek media, all those accused of a number of criminal and misdemeanor offenses have apologized for the sad event in New Philadelphia, the part of Athens where Kacuris was killed. The Dinamo fan who is in the hospital, under constant police surveillance to prevent him from escaping, also apologized.

According to reports from Athens, all the accused are also facing the charge of being members of a criminal organization. Based on that accusation, it was determined that all those arrested remain in custody, while the perpetrator of the murder of the Greek fan has not yet been identified.



