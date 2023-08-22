All of Trump’s challengers in the Republican primaries

The first televised debate between the candidates in the primaries of the American Republican Party will take place on Wednesday in Milwaukee, in the US state of Wisconsin. It is in fact the first major event of the long electoral campaign for the American presidential elections, which will last even more than a year: the Republican primaries will begin on January 15, 2024, the Democratic ones on February 3 and the presidential elections will be on November 5. The debates between the Republicans (two are scheduled for now, one on Wednesday and one at the end of September) are also the only ones that will be held for the primaries: the Democratic Party, where President Joe Biden is a candidate, has decided not to hold them.

There are eight seats for the Republican debate on Wednesday, and in order to access them, the candidates had to meet some requirements imposed by the Republican Party (in terms of the number of supporters and donations received). The final composition of the participants in the debate it was decided on Monday eveningand there is obviously a huge lack: the most important candidate, former president Donald Trump, will not participate in the debate.

Currently, the Republican primary is a contest for second place. THE surveys give Trump a clear lead with 54 percent of the vote among Republican voters. After him there is only one candidate who has more than 10 percent of the vote (Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 15 percent) and another candidate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has just over 8 percent. hundred. All the others are around 3 percent.

Armed with this great advantage of his, and convinced that he has only to lose by debating with other candidates who could gang up against him, Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will not take part in the debate. It is said that you will not change your mind: the Washington Post he recounted for example that many candidates are preparing for the eventuality that Trump decides to participate at the last moment, upsetting all the strategies of his opponents.

Behind this apparently absolute dominance of Trump, the race for the Republican primaries is quite lively. Until a few months ago DeSantis was considered the only candidate capable of beating Trump, but recently his electoral campaign has entered a serious crisis and the polls have suffered: DeSantis has gone from having almost 40 percent of the votes to February (that was before he ran) to 15 percent today. For this reason, Wednesday’s debate will also be a way to understand if DeSantis is really the best candidate to beat Donald Trump, or if there are stronger alternatives.

Here is a list of the main candidates, with some information about them. They are all male, except one female.

Ron DeSantis

When DeSantis announced his candidacy in late May, he was considered by far the strongest and best equipped of Donald Trump’s challengers in the Republican primary. The governor of Florida is known throughout the United States and a few months earlier he had won a second term as governor during the midterm elections, by a large margin (in those same elections, however, the candidates supported by Trump had done rather poorly).

DeSantis was believed to be a very strong candidate because he was loved by both the Trump base of the Republican Party and the conservative establishment. During his time in the government of Florida he concentrated heavily on the battles against the so-called “woke” culture, a word that defined the attitude of those who were particularly attentive and committed to social injustices but which today has an often derogatory and sarcastic connotation among American conservatives. In Florida he has campaigned against the LGBT+ community and dismantled many state inclusion and minority protection programs. At the same time, however, Florida’s economy has grown significantly in recent years, and this has allowed DeSantis to present himself as an ideologically aligned candidate capable of making the economy grow.

Since May, however, things have only gotten worse for DeSantis. The announcement of the candidacy, made during a live Twitter, had major technical problems and was unanimously considered a disaster. In the following months DeSantis began to show enormous personal and organizational limitations. He resisted Donald Trump’s attacks worse than expected and proved to be unsuitable for what in American political jargon is defined as “retail politics”, that is, for electoral campaigns in which the candidate must establish a direct relationship with his voters, go from event to event and be present on the territory as much as possible.

DeSantis’ campaign committee was recently forced to lay off dozens of peopleand there was talk of a shortage of economic funds.

Obviously his candidacy is not yet doomed: despite the difficulties DeSantis is still the strongest among Donald Trump’s challengers and could find a way to recover. But the problems of his election campaign have greatly increased the chances that another candidate will emerge.

Vivek Ramaswamy

In recent weeks, the entrepreneur of Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy is the Republican candidate who has grown the most, and he is the only one, together with Trump and DeSantis, to enjoy a consensus of a certain size (8 per cent, who it is little but it is still double that of all the other candidates, who are between 3 and 4 per cent). Ramaswamy is 38 years old and the son of two Indian immigrants. He has had a rather brilliant career as a manager and entrepreneur especially in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. As of 2022 he has risen to prominence in the United States as an “anti woke” activist. He is the author of a book called “Woke, Inc.” (it could be translated as “Woke Spa”) in which he argues that environmental, social and racial concerns are an unnecessary obstacle to economic growth and free enterprise.

In recent months he has become famous for his decidedly extreme proposals: among other things he has proposed raising the voting age, eliminating the Department of Education and even the FBI. He is very close to the positions of Trump, who has repeatedly complimented him. Some time ago he said, speaking of his relationship with Trump: «We are not two cars on a collision course. We’re two cars racing side by side on the track, and we’ll pass him in the left-hand lane… actually, the right-hand lane, as things are going.”

Mike Pence

The candidacy of Mike Pence, who was Donald Trump’s vice president for four years, was greeted with some perplexity. As vice president, Pence remained loyal to Trump almost to the last, and only after his defeat in the 2020 election did he refuse to participate in the plan of Trump and his aides to subvert the election result.

As a candidate, however, Pence is rather critical of Trump: he does not deny his role as vice president, but at the same time argues that “history will judge” Trump for the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, during which one one of the slogans of Trump supporters was: “Hang Mike Pence!”. A few days ago he said that the Republican debate will be an opportunity to “introduce ourselves a second time to the American people.” He currently has 4 percent of the vote.

Chris Christie

Like Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ran in the 2016 Republican primary and lost pretty badly to Donald Trump. Like Pence, Christie allied himself with Trump soon after, and helped him win the presidential election that year. But unlike Pence, Christie broke off relations with Trump rather quickly and in these primaries he became the former president’s fiercest critic. During his public appearances in recent months, he called him “Putin’s puppet”, “a coward”, “an angry old man”.

These attacks have a big one resonance in the media, among other things because Christie is one of the best speakers of the Republican Party. At the same time, however, Christie’s chances of getting the nomination seem very slim: the polls give him a scarce 3 percent.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is another former Trump ally: she was governor of South Carolina and then, on Trump’s appointment, US ambassador to the UN, a highly prestigious diplomatic job. She was the first candidate in the primary, and she is also the only female candidate with any prominence.

However, his candidacy has never gained real support: his electoral campaign has not had any major leaps so far and in the polls he enjoys just over 3 percent of the vote.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott is the only African American Republican Senator. His candidacy is quite appreciated by the conservative establishment because Scott is a Republican more attentive to economic issues than to cultural battles and controversies against the “woke” left, and for this reason he is often referred to as an “old-fashioned” Republican. before the party was dominated by Trump. In recent months he has tried to present himself as “an optimistic and positive type with firm conservative values”, as he himself said. He has about 3 percent of the vote in the electorate.

The others

The other Republican candidates who have more than 1 percent of the vote in the polls are former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former Texan congressman Will Hurd, Miami mayor Francis Suarez (who failed to meet the requirements to enter the debate), and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. However, none of them seems to have a chance, unless there are really big surprises.

