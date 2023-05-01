All participants of the European Handball Championship | Sports

Serbia has been at the European Championship for a long time, and here are all the Euro participants!

Source: MN PRESS

National team of Serbia is a convincing victory over Slovakia finished the qualification competition for the European Championship in Germany, which will be played in January 2024. Even before that, Toni Gerona’s “eagles” secured a place in this competition, and Germany went there before Serbia as the host, as well as Spain, Sweden and Denmark as the three first-placed teams from the previous championship of the Old Continent.

All the former Yugoslav republics joined the Euro, so Serbia, BiH, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia were placed in Germany.

Portugal will play at the Euros as the winner of group 1, from group 2, in which Serbia played, Norway also left, in addition to the Serbian selection, and from group 3, Iceland and the Czech Republic. In group 4, there was a lot of drama and in the end, apart from the convincing Austria, which won all the matches, the Romanian team also went directly, and in group 5, apart from Croatia, the Dutch went further.

The Hungarians were convincing and won first place in group 6, followed by Switzerland, while in group 7, in the last round, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro played for second place. The Slovenians won that group, and in the end BiH went on as second, and Montenegro as third! In Group 8, France and Poland easily qualified for the Euro, and we saw real sensations among the four best-placed fourth-placed teams.

We expected Greeks and Montenegrins in Germany, but the Faroe Islands and Georgia were there for the first time in their history! Farani beat the Romanians and the Ukrainians once each, and that was enough for them to go to the big competition, and a goal in the last moments from seven meters took the Georgians to the European Championship. They beat the Hungarians 31:30 on the road and wrote handball history in their country. See also how:

Giorgi Tskhovrebadze sends Georgia to their first EHF EURO in history with a last-second penalty!!#ehfeuro2024|#heretoplay|@GeorgiaHandballpic.twitter.com/o1BWgC7YT1 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO)April 30, 2023

Now we are waiting for the draw for the Euro groups, which will be held on May 10 in Dusseldorf. Here we hope for an easier group for the “eagles” of Tony Gerona, but also for the “dragons”!