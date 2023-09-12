All set for the Nómade Alcusses Alforins festival

On Friday the 15th you can enjoy the Novembre Elèctric concert in the morning and Anyela C’s performance at the Arráez winery in La Font de la Figuera. In the afternoon Amorante in the lavadero of La Font de la Figuera and in the evening in the Torrefiel estate of Fontanars dels Alforins, the live Glassio y Morgan, junto a Hits with Tits Djs.

And on Sunday morning the festival will close Esther in the Benarrai park of Ontinyent.

The different experiences that can be tasted at this gourmet festival are: art & wine tasting in Arráez wineries on Friday 15, Saturday 16 route through the Iberian town of La Bastida de Les Alcusses, oil tasting in the church square of Moixent, acoustic tasting with Llum at the Sant Pere de Moixent cooperative, beer and wine tasting at the Torrefiel estate in Fontanars dels Alforins, and on Sunday the 17th, a visit to the textile museum of the Valencian Community.

