all the appointments of the day of the Showcase!

If you are, like us, eager to see theXbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct tomorrow evening, we suggest you spend tomorrow with us so as to make the wait less heavy!

At any time you want to connect to our Twitch channel, from 10 to 23you will find us welcoming you to talk about your favorite games and, of course, for follow the show together from 19:00!

Also during the day we’ll be raffling off months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and also a “diabolical” super-prize!

So here is the complete lineup of appointments and hosts who will entertain you throughout the day tomorrow:

10-11 Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360, GBSharp85 e Cyrus con con connection from Warsaw

con ThorX360, GBSharp85 e Cyrus con con 11-12 Diablo IV con ThorX360 e GBSharp85 – TWITCH DROP ACTIVE

con ThorX360 e GBSharp85 – 12-13 Xbox Games Showcase ’22 – Let’s watch the highlights together from last year’s showcase

13-14 Waiting for the Xbox Games Showcase ’23 – Part 1 – with ThorX360, GianniPlay and Pullo

– with ThorX360, GianniPlay and Pullo 14-15 Fall Guys – Community Event (note below)

– Community Event (note below) 15-16 Waiting for the Xbox Games Showcase ’23 – Part 2 – con ThorX360, Sonakin e Erik – special guest Neural

16-17 Diablo IV con ThorX360, Sonakin, Erik e GBSharp85 – TWITCH DROP ACTIVE

17-18 Waiting for the Xbox Games Showcase ’23 – Part 3 – with ThorX360, Cyrus and GBSharp85 with connection from Warsaw

18-19 Pre-Show

19-21 Xbox Games Showcase ’23 + Starfield Direct – Commento Live con ThorX360, Cyrus e GBSharp85

con ThorX360, Cyrus e GBSharp85 21-23 Post-Show and immediate commentary con ThorX360, Cyrus e GBSharp85

L’Evento Community it is open to all. We will put the room code on the screen to be able to participate and there will be a dedicated audio channel on discord where players can connect to chat. This the link of our Discord server.

As always we are waiting for you on our Twitch channel! Come and say hello and keep us company!