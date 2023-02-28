Tonight took place the last live with the developers of Diablo IVduring which further details on theOpen Beta of the waiting game March 17 in early access and March 24 for everyone. During the live the developers clarified the start and end times of the Beta but above all the contents that we will find you, the classes which we will be able to use and which ones rewards we will get.

Here are all the details.

PURPOSE OF THE OPEN BETA

During Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players and players will be able to explore the early stages of Diablo IV in detail. A first taste of the col campaign is available prologue and the whole of Act I. The first zone, the Shattered Peakswill be at your complete disposal: roam those rugged lands and mow down the hordes of demons.

During Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character will only be able to level up to level 25, but you will be able to continue slaying demons until the end of the open beta. Make your mark on Sanctuary by routing demonic hordes in expeditions, completing exciting quests given by local villagers, and amassing mighty loot gathered from fallen enemies.

All in all, this is your chance to challenge the might of the Burning Hells before the official release on June 6th. That said, please note that the game experience is not final and you may experience performance issues, sudden game or server crashes, or game elements that simply don’t work. After the open beta ends, we will evaluate all the feedback received and make the necessary changes. We can’t wait for you to enjoy this little taste of what Diablo IV has to offer.

OPEN BETA DETAILS

Length of Open Beta and Early Access weekends

Early access to the open beta starts on March 17 at 18:00 CET and ends the March 20 at 21:00 CET .

and ends the . Open beta starts on March 24 at 18:00 CET and ends the March 27 at 21:00 CET.

As we get closer to the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, we will be making the early download of the game. We will update this section in the future with this information.

Choose your role

During the Early Access Weekend, players will have access to three classes. Embodies a Barbaro scarred by battle, a cunning one Cutthroat or the mighty Enchanter, master of the elemental energies. Once Open Beta Weekend begins, you’ll also be able to choose classes from the Earth Shaper, the Druidand the master of undeath, the Necromancerin addition to those already available.

You can create a maximum of 10 characters for Battle.net accounts. Once you’ve reached level 25 with a character, you’ll want to try fending off the demonic hordes with other classes to find your favorite. While progress will carry over from Early Access Weekend to Open Beta Weekend, all characters created during those times they will be deleted after the beta ends.

Decimate enemies in co-op

On all consoles that support Diablo IV, players will be able to hire a second demon slayer in local cooperative to battle the armies of the Underworld on the same screen. To play local co-op during Early Access Weekend, only one player will need to have access to the experience, the other party member only needs to have linked Battle.net and console accounts.

The strength of the Burning Hells knows no bounds. But you can even the score by gathering a group of demon slayers by playing in online co-op with up to 4 party members. To play like this during the Early Access Weekend, all players will need to have access to the experience, except those who play in local co-op.

Please note, defeating demons near other players will give you 5% more experience points, increased to 10% if they are your party members.

Take on huge world bosses

The most unstoppable male and female travelers looking for a worthy challenge will have something for their teeth: it will be possible to find a gigantic world boss at certain times during Open Beta and Early Access weekends. Team up with other male and female players for a chance to defeat the beast. Should you defeat her, substantial loot awaits you. We will update this section in the future with additional information.

PLAY THE OPEN BETA, LEAD THE PACK

It wouldn’t be a trip to Sanctuary without a host of unique rewards that can be earned along the way. Play Diablo IV during Open Beta and Early Access weekends, show your ability to save Sanctuary by collecting all the three open beta rewards. If you unlock these rewards, you’ll receive them when Diablo IV launches.