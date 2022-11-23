The war in Ukraine marked a watershed in the geopolitical trajectory of the Germania. It has profoundly shaken certainties and has unleashed an existential crisis in the country that could have enormous consequences for the future. Therefore, even in the face of a very broad German consent, immediate and lasting, in favor of military and financial aid to Ukraine, the Scholz government has distinguished itself in the last nine months by a hesitant, dubious line, by repeated delays in supplies of military means in Kiev, in short, for a too slow adjustment to the sudden end of relations with Russia.