Andre KrauseCEO of Sunrise is satisfied with the results achieved in the 2022 financial year: “Despite the highly competitive environment, we achieved our operational and financial targets for 2022. The rebranding of Sunrise was an important milestone in our synergies roadmap and set the stage for a solid performance in the mobile segment . All supported by initiatives such as the partnership with Swiss-Ski and Sunrise Moments. Our sub-brands also continue to develop positively and post net new growth in the broadband connection segment in the fourth quarter. For 2023, we face some challenges posed by adverse situations in the fixed network sector due to the price changes and harmonization of the UPC brand. We continue to focus on delivering synergies and serving our clients, with reduced cost to capture expenses in 2023 and continued capital discipline to support FCF growth.”

Continued customer growth and stability in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year

Main integration milestones achieved in 2022; achievement of objectives and exploitation of synergies as planned. The major integration milestones were achieved as planned and in 2022 account for almost 50% of the synergies run-rate. As a result, the company is on track to achieve run-rate synergies amounting to approximately CHF 325 million by 2025.

Successfully integrated the Sunrise brand, leveraging the partnership with Swiss-Ski. Continuously growing business dynamics: net increase of +51,600 mobile postpaid subscriptions , in the mobile segment, +9 200 Internet subscriptions in the broadband segment and +2 000 TV subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2022, Sunrise reports a combined net increase of +217 600 RGU Mobile Postpaid, +19 100 RGU Broadband and +8 700 RGU TV (Enhanced Video), totaling around 5.2 million subscriptions (RGU Mobile, Broadband and TV) at the end of Q4 2022.

Fixed network-network-mobile (FMC) convergence is growing again: as at 31 December 2022, 57.4% of fixed broadband customers also benefit from a Mobile Postpaid offer (+1.1% compared to the year previous).

Fourth-quarter results were impacted by accelerated price harmonization of the fixed-line customer base, which is expected to continue on a moderating trend throughout 2023.

Revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 (-2.2% on an adjusted basis) compared to the same period of the previous year and reached CHF 773.8 million, while it remained stable for the full year 2022 at CHF 3 035 .2 million (0.0% on an adjusted basis) over the prior year and in line with the annual forecast.

Segment-adjusted EBITDA 2) decreases in Q4, on an adjusted basis dell’-8,1% in compared to ‘last year (including i «costs to capture» 3) ) and reached CHF 247.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment for the full year 2022 was stable on an adjusted basis (-0.3%) and reached CHF 1 085.0 million, in line with the forecast for the full year.

Sunrise continued to invest at a high level in the fourth quarter of 2022 with CHF 172.9 million and in the full year with CHF 549.3 million, which led to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA excluding increases in fixed assets, plant and machinery2)4) from -15.1% on an annual basis (including «costs to capture»3) ) on basis rectified , attesting CHF 75.0 million. For the full year 2022, the EBITDA adjusted net of increases in fixed assets, plant and equipment increased by +1.0% to CHF 535.7 million.

Sunrise continues to record strong customer growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as well. In the last three months of 2022, the company recorded an overall net increase of +63 200 RGUs in the Mobile Postpaid1), broadband and TV (Enhanced Video).

For the full year 2022 Sunrise increased its market share by adding +206 300 (Mobile Postpaid, Broadband, Enhanced Video) net RGUs. A total of 2.766 million RGUs for mobile (3.196 million including secondary SIMs), 1.183 million RGUs for broadband (1.246 million including SMEs) and 1.217 million RGUs for TV (1.273 million including SMEs) were registered at the end of 2022 . FMC penetration is equal to 57.4%; this corresponds to an increase of +1.1% compared to the end of 2021. Sunrise promotes growth in the FMC rate by cross-selling and upselling converging products such as the Sunrise Up portfolio within existing customers.

New portfolio, yallo, B2B and partnerships drive strong growth

Thanks to the placement of Sunrise as the main brand, the launch of the Sunrise Up portfolio, the establishment of yallo as a complete offer with Mobile, Internet and TV, Sunrise was able to further promote the growth in customer numbers. Strategic partnerships allow us to offer unique experiences to customers, for example with Sunrise Moments and streaming services with Sunrise TV. The partnership with Swiss-Ski confirms Sunrise’s position as a leading quality provider. Sunrise provides world-class network infrastructure, which has again been awarded in various independent comparative tests (connect mobile network test 2023 and connect broadband test 2022).

In the B2B sector, Sunrise recorded an overall increase in turnover of +4.0% for the full year to CHF 569.1 million. Numerous new contracts and extensions/upgrades of corporate customers with existing contracts, such as Swiss Post, Swissgrid and the Hallenstadion in Zurich contributed to this.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, B2B revenue decreased by -5.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to a decline in the low-margin Wholesale Hubbing Voice business.

Economic results

In the fourth quarter 2022, revenue decreased slightly compared to the same quarter of the previous year, at CHF 773.8 million (-2.2%) on an adjusted basis. Annual revenue for the full year 2022 remained stable on an adjusted basis at CHF 3 035.2 million (0.0%). The decline in revenue recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly due to (i) a decline in revenue in the landline residential customer segment as a result of ARPU pressure on core brand offerings, which was only partly offset by the strong result financial year of yallo and (ii) a decline in turnover in the low-margin Wholesale segment.

The individual business segments contributed to the fourth quarter result as follows: Mobile private customers CHF 324.0 million (+2.6% year-on-year), fixed network private customers (incl. Internet, TV, telephony and other services ) CHF 301.1 million (-5.1% compared to the previous year) and B2B CHF 148.7 million (-5.7% compared to the previous year). Over the full year 2022, the business segments developed as follows: Private customers Mobile CHF 1 246.6 million (+3.3%), Private customers Fixed network CHF 1 219.5 million (-4.8% ) and B2B CHF 569.1 million (+4.0%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA for the segment2) decreased by -8.1% on an adjusted basis compared to the previous year, reaching CHF 247.9 million, including CHF 6.9 million « costs to capture»3). The decrease in Segment Adjusted EBITDA2) is attributable in particular to the effects of the decrease in ARPU in the fixed network, the decrease in turnover in the B2B sector (mainly in Wholesale) and the various cost adjustments of the MySports program. For the full year 2022, adjusted EBITDA for the segment was stable on an adjusted basis (-0.3%) at CHF 1 085.0 million, including CHF 36.4 million costs to capture3 ).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excluding increases in fixed assets, plant and equipment2)4), decreased by -15.1% year-on-year adjusted, to a total of CHF 75, 0 million, primarily due to the decline in Segment Adjusted EBITDA, combined with continued high-level investments. For the full year 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excluding increases in fixed assets, plant and equipment increased +1.0% on an adjusted basis to CHF 535.7 million. Both comparison values ​​include the negative impact of CHF 36.1 million in the fourth quarter or CHF 136.1 million of costs to capture3) for the full year 2022.

3 months

as at 31 December 2022 All of 2022

as at 31 December 2022 In million CHF, except amounts in % on an adjusted basis in %2) on an adjusted basis in %2) Sales 773,8 (2.2)% 3 035,2 0.0% 324,0 2.6% 1 246,6 3,3% Private landline customers 301,1 (5.1%) 1 219,5 (4.8%) 148,7 (5.7%) 569,1 4,0% Segment Adjusted EBITDA2) 247,9 (8.1%) 1 085,0 (0,3%) Adjusted EBITDA excluding increases in fixed assets, plant and equipment2)4) 75,0 (15.1%) 535,7 1,0%

Sunrise’s detailed financial results are available in UPC Holding Q4 2022 Fixed Income Release.

EBL and Sunrise have agreed to acquire EBL’s telecommunications business

On January 1, 2023, Sunrise acquired the telecommunications business of EBL. The approximately 60,000 telecommunications customers who have so far used Sunrise services (including UPC and yallo products) via the EBL network will continue to benefit from the Sunrise portfolio in the future – now from a single source.

Annual Financial Forecast 2023

Low single-digit revenue decline

Low-to-medium decline in single-digit adjusted EBITDA (incl. «cost to capture3)»)

Opex e Capex «cost to capture3)» ~CHF 50 milioni (~CHF 10 milioni in Opex)

Additions in fixed assets, plant and equipment as a percentage of turnover (incl. «cost to capture3)») 15-17%

Adjusted FCF: between CHF 320 and 350 million (up from 2022)