The beautiful volume «The red Mayor. Valenzi and the future of Naples “, created in 2020 by the University of Naples” L’Orientale “in collaboration with the Valenzi Foundation, consists of three different essays. The first is signed by Ermanno Corsi. It is entitled «Historic turn at Palazzo San Giacomo. Life in Naples before, during and after the “Red Mayor” »and goes over in detail the political and administrative parable of Maurizio Valenzi in Naples. Pages now consigned to history and which remain deeply etched in the collective memory of the city. In some ways they also mark one of its many variegated identities as a splendid and multifaceted capital. Among the numerous episodes reported in the book there is the dazzling memory of a visit out of the ordinary. That year, in October, the Queen of England Elizabeth II and her husband Philip of Edinburgh arrive in Naples. An exciting moment of course, but also extremely challenging. Not without reason, therefore, Ermanno Corsi emphasizes Naples’ full awareness of being on the threshold of a paradigmatic appointment. “The city feels its full importance.” A test case not to be underestimated. Therefore, preparations are in full swing on the eve of the event. Changes, improvements, embellishments never seem to be enough.

“Quickly paved a stretch of Piazza Municipio”. Security is guaranteed by “a lot of vigilance”. Urban hygiene care dealt with scrupulously down to detail. Shining and gushing fountains. Docks of the harbor “swept and watered”. “Garbage collectors in action for two days in the streets that will be traveled by the royal procession.” Thanks to the dazzling public green of the «flower beds in order», the city displays the numerous and lively signs of the homage it wants to pay to the Queen. The occasion is solemn. They therefore garner «a thousand flags cheerfully in the wind». A lively and joyful whirlwind starts that does not neglect anything and does not exclude ordinary people. Everyone is keen to do well. A growing commitment is being organized in which the administration operates with enthusiasm animated by a proud claim. Corsi emphasizes: “Her Majesty must see Naples working.”

When everything is finally ready, the emotion is certainly not lacking and the anxiety of waiting is felt. All doubts are dissolved and appeased when “Elizabeth arrives smiling”. Knowing the Sovereign always means being struck by her ability, truly out of the ordinary, to put every interlocutor at ease. An extraordinary talent that distinguishes the Queen wherever she goes and which naturally also manifests itself in Naples. But that’s not enough. At this juncture, the participation of Elizabeth II in the Neapolitan events goes beyond the circumstances, it is immediate and spontaneous. In the hall of the Giunta the mayor Valenzi offers her the greeting of her and she listens attentively. Valenzi is keen to break the most obvious and obvious narrative, often hegemonic in the story of Naples. He wants to avoid that sort of narrative misfortune that revels in simplification and flattens into commonplace. Therefore, in the presence of the illustrious guest, he spells out: “Much has been written about the evils of Naples and its suffering, but not enough has been said about the collective effort that is underway to bring it back to the ancient traditions of a great European city open to the Mediterranean. “. The symbolic value of Elizabeth II’s presence in the city is tangible. It is a lucky and happy encounter that cannot be underestimated. Her significance does not escape the analysis of the mayor Valenzi who, addressing the Sovereign directly, concludes: “With her visit, she not only honors us, but also comforts us to pursue this ambitious plan”. At this point, the Queen’s sincere response remains unforgettable. With simple words, beyond any protocol, Elizabeth II wishes Naples “all the best possible”.