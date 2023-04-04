Although we often hear about the photovoltaic bonus, there is still no definitive bonus that includes all the benefits.

In a period in which gas and electricity bills have undergone significant increases, saving on energy costs is almost a necessity. In fact, many citizens are choosing the path of renewable energy and to save money than to have a lower environmental impact.

In this regard, the latest Budget Law has extended a series of bonuses to promote the energy efficiency of buildings and therefore, also in 2023 you can count on a series of tax deductions that reduce the costs of installing a photovoltaic system in your own home. Let’s see what benefits we can have.

The first incentive to mention is definitely the energy income. It is currently active in a few Regions but allows the system to be installed by families with economic and energy hardship, totally free of charge. The facilitation is accessed with ISEE and is active only for the energy needed for self-consumption. The one that is not used will be sent to the Region so as to make the benefit available to other interested parties.

All the solutions to have a system without spending too much

We then move on to bonus accumulo 2023. This bonus for photovoltaics is a tax credit expected for 2023 for payments carried out in the installation of accumulation systems of plants powered by renewable energy. This credit is valid on expenses made from 1 January to 31 December 2022. This storage system must always be integrated into a system powered by renewable energy or photovoltaic panels.

Then there is the 2023 renovation bonus which allows you to get one 50% deduction for all those who fall within the range of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance done on their home. The deduction due, on an expenditure ceiling of 96 thousand euros, is obtained in 10 annual installments of equal amount. This deduction also includes any expense for the purchase and installation of photovoltaic panels. In this case, the 50% deduction also includes the furniture bonus which consists of a 50% deduction on a minimum expenditure of 10,000 euros made for furniture needed to furnish the renovated property.

Finally, it should also be remembered that for those who buy and install a photovoltaic system there is a facilitation regarding VAT. The rate applied in fact, instead of being 22% is 10% to be applied not only on the costs of the material but also on the costs of designing and installing the system. Obviously, in order to benefit from the reduced VAT, the system must be installed on a residential property by a natural person.