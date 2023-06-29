All Together for Lucca C&G 2023!

The motto of the 2023 edition will be: “Together“, Together.

With a little stretch of the imagination the slogan can become “To Get There”, Getting to the goal, and also “To Gather”, Gather.

The poster is a project by Tomer and Asaf Hanuka, two twin brothers of Israeli origin who have achieved success in the world of comics and illustration.

The poster is full of details, but my favorite is the flag where each color speaks of one of the founding values ​​of the Fair:

– Community;

– Discovery;

– Inclusion;

– Gratitude;

– Respect.

I liked the reflection behind it: happiness is happiness only when it is shared, and the quote of Albus Dumbledore’s words in the Harry Potter novels: “We are only strong when united, weak only when divided.”

The first guests who have confirmed their presence at the fair have also been announced:

– Naoki Urasawamangaka with 140 million copies, author among others of Monster, Pluto, Billy Bat and Asadora!

– Garth Ennisauthor of Preacher e The Boys (both already adapted for TV);

– Craig Thompsonauthor of Blankets (which 20 years ago was presented in Italy at Lucca C&G). The opera will be transposed into a theatrical piece and staged at the Teatro del Giglio on November 1st under the direction of Francesco Niccolini;

– Don Rosahis Scrooge McDuck saga needs no introduction;

– Jim Lee: he became famous with Marvel, then left to create Image Comics and then landed at DC where he can only devote himself to drawing. From the XMen to the Justice League, his designs have won everything;

– Howard Chaykinknown for Black Kiss, American Flagg!, Time2 e The Divided States of Hysteria.

It will also be present at the fair Jonathan Stroudto whom the saga Lockwood & Co. it was made into a telefilm in 2023. It will promote the new saga Scarlett & Browne, whose second volume The City of Ashes has been translated into Italian by Lycia Troisi.

Even the gaming world will have special guests: Rand Millerwhich will celebrate the thirty-year success of Mystthe video game that paved the way for immersive and atmospheric textures at a time when these concepts seemed far from the gamer’s dimension.

The stage of the Music&Comics Arenathe project carried out together with Andrea Rockthe Virgin Radio deejay, will see exceptional guests: from the sixtieth birthday of the mythological Oliver Onions gradually up to the winter stage of the tour of the Wind Rose.

Then there will be the exhibits: the fortieth anniversary of The Lovely Creamy, Luis Royo (who will be at the fair with his son Romulus) and the one dedicated to Dino Battaglia on the centenary of his birth.

It only remains to say that from 10 July tickets can be purchased Early Birdwhile the standard ticket office will open from 5 September.

See you there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

