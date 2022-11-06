.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly again on November 3, local time, to pass a resolution calling on the United States to end the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba. The United States voted against it again in this vote. Recently, people from all walks of life in Cuba have complained about the serious impact of the U.S. blockade on Cuba, demanding that the U.S. respect the vote of the UN General Assembly to lift the blockade and lift sanctions.

Cuban student Sheila Saaz: I think the blockade prevents us from getting a lot of essentials, and to a certain extent it limits our access to medical supplies and food. I think the embargo is an unfair policy, and the Cuban people are the ones who suffer the most from all these measures taken by the United States government today.

Castillo, Cuban worker: The United States is isolated in the blockade of Cuba, they still recklessly hinder the development of the Cuban revolution, they impose such sanctions on countries that do not support their policies of expansion, domination and exploitation. We are a country with our own government, and we are neither humble nor arrogant in the face of this tough oppression.

Rainier Perron, a researcher at the Cuban Center for International Political Studies: After the vote, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in the face of overwhelming international support for the Cuban people and the revolutionary government, explained for the vote that the embargo policy was for the Cuban people, This is a big lie, a fallacy, and we must resolutely debunk this lie.