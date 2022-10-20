Source title: All walks of life in Hong Kong: The policy address pragmatically responds to social concerns and opens a new chapter for the future of Hong Kong

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, delivered his first policy address during his tenure at the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the 19th. All walks of life in Hong Kong expressed their welcome and support for this, and believed that the policy address seriously responded to the concerns of the public, put forward practical measures to address the deep-seated contradictions and problems in economic and social development, and demonstrated the continuity of policies, which will help usher in a new future for Hong Kong. articles. Tan Yaozong, a member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said that this is an important policy document since the beginning of a new era of good governance and good governance in Hong Kong, which guides the future development of Hong Kong. This report is comprehensive and pragmatic, and proposes detailed and effective policy measures. Tang Yingnian, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also believes that the policy address demonstrates the new courage and spirit of "results as the goal" of the SAR government's governance leadership. The content of the report is also forward-looking and strategic. Liu Yip-keung, Chairman of Heung Yee Kuk, New Territories, Hong Kong said that this policy address is rich in content, pragmatic and innovative. It can not only solve the urgent tasks at the moment, put forward a number of concrete measures to achieve happiness for the people, but also formulate long-term policies and describe policies from the top down. The blueprint for the direction, seeking development for Hong Kong, reflects the continuation of the SAR government's past policy measures. Zhang Qiteng, a member of the Executive Committee of the Alliance for the Betterment of Hong Kong, said that the policy address is based on the people of Hong Kong and the development of Hong Kong is the priority. And grasp the national strategy, strengthen communication and exchanges with the mainland at a deeper level, and play a greater role in formulating plans and promoting the development of Hong Kong. Cai Yi, President of the Hong Kong Island Federation of All walks of life, said that the policy address directly confronts deep-seated issues, covering land and housing, youth development, local people's livelihood, epidemic prevention and control, government governance, and enhancing competitiveness. More than ten medium- and long-term policy blueprints are proposed. In this regard, it also clarified the timetable and roadmap, and established more than 100 assessment indicators. This is a concrete manifestation of the new SAR government's pragmatic, enterprising and results-oriented goals. Li Hanxiang, managing director of Global Management Consulting Co., Ltd., said that the policy address put forward a number of policies and measures to help Hong Kong "snatch talents", which will help solve the problem of "talent shortage" and strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness. Wen Jiahao, chairman of Hong Kong Zhengqi Charity Foundation, said that the policy address just released is a long-term, pragmatic and warm report, which clearly implements the construction details of the "Northern Metropolis" and will keep pace with the "Victoria Harbour Metropolis" It will become a metropolitan area that is livable, suitable for business and tourism, and takes the innovation and technology industry as the economic engine. All sectors of society have high hopes for this. The Hong Kong Federation of Educators stated that the SAR government proposed that the future education work will enhance energy in three aspects: inspiring students' potential, enhancing teaching effectiveness, and contributing to development momentum. The Federation will support and cooperate with the Education Bureau of the SAR Government to actively build an education system that is compatible with the "One Country, Two Systems" policy.

