From acclaimed pop star to enemy of the people in exile. Alla Pugacheva, perhaps the best-known Russian singer, was forced to flee to Israel after accusing her husband of being a “foreign agent” in mid-September. You accuse her who arrived following the public condemnation of the war in Ukraine by the Moscow pop star.

“I thank my multimillion-dollar army of fans for their love and support, for their ability to tell truth from lies,” said the 73-year-old, known as the “queen of Soviet pop music,” in a post published on her. Instagram profile on Monday 10 October, adding: «From the Holy Land, I pray for you and for peace. I’m happy!” The singer has 3.5 million followers on Instagram (a considerable number considering the opposition of the Russian regime to Meta platforms).

Russian singer against the war: “Declare me a foreign agent”. Former guest of Sanremo challenges the Kremlin GIACOMO GALEAZZI September 18, 2022



Pugacheva boasts an extraordinary and above all very long career: in business since 1965 when she was only 16, in the very heart of the Cold War, she has sold more than 250 million records, became very popular in Soviet times and remained so during a long career 57 years. She is one of the most famous Russian people in the world and is best remembered for such hits as the 1982 single Million Scarlet Roses and for the 1978 film The Woman Who Sings directed by Aleksandr Orlov.

Her husband, TV presenter and comedian Maxim Galkin, joined journalists, human rights activists and Kremlin opponents in September to be labeled a “foreign agent,” a somewhat lax category in which most are included. part of the people opposed to the invasion of Ukraine.

The couple, in truth, seem to have prepared the escape from Russia shortly after the start of the war, in February: Galkin, 46, is entitled to Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, which is the rule according to which they can become citizens. Israelis all those with Jewish roots. Pugacheva had returned to Russia with her two children for the start of the new school year, and she was also seen attending the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow. Alle then made his voice heard against the conflict in the west in a heartfelt speech to the Russian Ministry of Justice, also published on Instagram: “I ask you to include me in the list of foreign agents of my beloved country, because I am in solidarity with my husband, who is an honest and ethical person, a true and incorruptible Russian patriot, who wishes only prosperity, peace and freedom of expression in his homeland ».

[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) Image_0]]

The artist said that her husband wants “an end to the death of our children for illusory purposes that make our country a pariah and weigh on the lives of its citizens.” According to Russian state media Ria Novosti, Pugacheva was subsequently placed under investigation for “discrediting” the Russian army. Internal criticism of the invasion of Ukraine was met with fierce repression, which resulted in fines and prison terms for dissidents. We recall that anyone who utters the word “war” in reference to the conflict against Kiev faces up to 15 years in prison.

About 24,000 Russians have moved to Israel since the start of the war and another 35,000 are waiting for the paperwork to be completed, according to the Jewish Agency, which regulates the immigration of Semites into the country. Israel has tried to remain neutral since the outbreak of the war. The country relies on Moscow to facilitate its military operations in neighboring Syria, but it has also faced pressure from its Western allies to impose sanctions and take strong diplomatic action. It provided humanitarian aid but refrained from sending military assistance, despite criticism from the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In June, the Russian Ministry of Justice recommended the closure of the Jewish Agency, a quasi-governmental body, for violating privacy laws. Israel’s interim prime minister, Yair Lapid, warned that the closure of the Jewish Agency offices would be a major blow to bilateral relations. Relations between the two countries have certainly not benefited from the rhetoric of the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who (moreover in an interview with the Italian program White area) had called the Ukrainian President Zelensky a Jew, and in order not to miss anything he said that after all Hitler was also a Jew. The head of the National Holocaust Remembrance Authority Yad Vashem Dani Dayanha had branded Lavrov’s claims as “false, delusional and dangerous and worthy of all condemnation”, while Israel had asked the Russian ambassador a formal apology.